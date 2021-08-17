Nystrom & Associates

Address: 3703 Oakwood Hills Pkwy, Suite 100, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Phone: (534) 444-4562

Website: https://www.nystromcounseling.com/our-locations/wisconsin/

About Us

We’re a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, marriage and family therapy, clinical social work, addiction treatment, and nursing who are committed to helping individuals and families that are experiencing personal, emotional, marital, or psychological challenges. We are all about helping!

We operate on the premise that truly effective living involves a balanced integration of all aspects of our lives including emotional, relational, cognitive, physical, and spiritual. When one experiences difficulty in one of these areas confidential and sensitive mental health care can assist in the healing process.

Nystrom & Associates was founded in 1991 to provide quality care to those in need. We live by the mantra that quality, access, and convenience are the three pillars to a successful outcome for you.

Quality: Our employees are passionate about serving others and have a strong desire to work in the behavioral health and addiction treatment fields. We regularly review cases in a multidisciplinary team setting to ensure diagnostic and treatment planning accuracy. This helps ensure that we give you the best possible care. We also hold regular educational trainings to help ensure our providers stay on the cutting edge of their respective areas of treatment.

Access: We’re in network with most insurance companies. We have a scheduling team who will work with you to ensure we match you with a provider who will help you through your area(s) of concern/struggle.

Convenience: Every community deserves to have a high quality behavioral health care provider. That’s why we’re continuously adding new clinics to better reach those in need of our services. You can click HERE to see all of our clinic locations.

Fees

We accept most insurances. Our office staff will verify insurance benefits before a client’s first visit.

A reduced rate for uninsured private pay patients is available.

Hours and Availability

We offer services Monday through Saturday, as well as evening hours Monday through Thursday at most clinic locations.

Our Services

Nystrom & Associates, your Premier Mental Health Center, provides both Outpatient Care and Treatment. We have 30+ convenient locations throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. We also provide Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, as well as Community and Outpatient Mental Health Services. We are a leading provider of Mental Healthcare in the Twin Cities.

We treat people with all types of mental illness and our level of care goes beyond just patient and provider services. While at Nystrom & Associates, our whole team is here to help you and your loved ones find the right care plan. We work with every health plan to make sure your health insurance covers all of your needs.

Visit our site to find out more about what services we provide and how we care to make a difference in your behavioral health. The mental health clinical service unit covers the full spectrum of community and patient mental health care for the state of Minnesota. Nystrom & Associates’ mental health clinical services unit is one of the largest and most diverse services of its kind, covering all aspects of mental health services, for men, women, and adolescents.