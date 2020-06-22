Make a Plan to Rescan!

On July 3, 2020, WEAU is making a change to our over-the-air signal. This change will affect anyone who receives our signal with a TV antenna. Cable, satellite, and streaming viewers will be unaffected and will not need to take any action. If you receive WEAU over-the-air using an antenna, you will be required to re-scan your TV's channel receiver in order to find us. You WILL NOT be required to re-scan UNTIL the date of the upgrade. Anyone receiving WEAU on an antenna WILL lose the 13.1, 13.2, 13.3, 13.4, and 13.5 signal on July 3, 2020 at 2:00pm. Performing a re-scan AFTER this ti

me should restore the channels.

If you receive WEAU on cable, satellite, or through a streaming service, you will NOT be affected. Only antenna viewers will need to take action and perform a rescan after 2:00pm on July 3.

HELPLINE # 715-835-1313

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How do I rescan my TV? To perform a rescan of your television receiver, use your remote control to

access your TV’s menu screen. You should be able to find a setting like: “Scan for channels,” or “Channel search.” When you select that and press Enter, your TV will automatically search the airwaves and update your TV’s channel listing. When this is complete, you will once again have access to all of the WEAU channels.

For most TVs, performing a rescan includes these simple steps:

1. Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.

2. While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).

3. Find the option labeled "Scan for channels," "Channel search," or something similar, and select that with your remote.

4. Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels.

Once this re-scan is complete, you should be able to access our channels as usual.

My TV doesn’t have that, what should I do? You may want to perform a Google search for your specific TV brand or refer to your TV’s user manual for a step-by-step guide.

How soon will my channels reset? It varies from TV to TV, but the rescan should take only a few minutes and your new channels should show up right away.

Is there anything I can do now to prepare? Locate the channel scan option in your TV menu. You may need to refer to your TV instruction manual or online directions. Keep this information handy for when you need it.

Can I perform the channel re-scan now? We are changing the signal on July 3 at 2:00pm. So you will need to re-scan your channels after that time. Re-scanning your channels now will not find the new signal. You do not need to specifically rescan your channels at that time. Just anytime AFTER 2:00pm on July 3.

What channels are affected? All of the networks of WEAU will be affected. This includes 13.1 (WEAU/NBC), 13.2 (Antenna TV), 13.3 (Heroes & Icons), 13.4 (Movies!), and 13.5 (StartTV).