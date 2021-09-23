Shopko Optical

Website: https://www.shopko.com

Locations:

Shopko Eau Claire

943 West Clairemont Ave

Eau Claire, WI 54701

Phone: 715-832-7723

Shopko Optical Chippewa Falls

3022 Commercial Blvd

Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Phone: 715-726-1671

Shopko Optical La Crosse

1607 Losey Blvd S

La Crosse, WI 54601

Phone: 608-459-1920

Shopko Optical Menomonie

101 Oak Ave

Menomonie, WI 54751

Phone: 715-953-3849

Shopko Optical Onalaska

9417 State Road 16

Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: 608-781-2010

Shopko Optical River Falls

1674 Commerce Ct

River Falls, WI 54022

Phone: 715-425-6144

Shopko Optical Rice Lake

2304 S Main St

Rice Lake, WI 54868

Phone: 715-236-7906

About Us

Your Eye Health is Our Top Priority

Shopko Optical exists for one purpose: to keep your eyes healthy by delivering comprehensive, convenient eye care in a comfortable environment. At Shopko Optical, we put our patients first and strive not only to care for your eyes, but for your general wellbeing.

The Shopko Optical Vision

Shopko Optical began operations in 1978. Since then, its dedicated optometrists, opticians, and leadership team have been providing patient-centric eye care and high-quality eyewear for over 40 years. This mission continued, as it became an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital in 2019. Shortly after, optical operations were relocated to free standing storefronts in 11 states. As they plan for future growth in 2021 and beyond, everyone at Shopko Optical is excited to continue providing the same exceptional eye care their communities have come to know and love.

Our Approach to Eye Care

We believe your eye care should be rooted in trust, and that the best eye care is personalized and comprehensive. We use the latest technology and are committed to best practices to make sure your eyes stay healthy. We make it our mission to always act in your best interest, and we succeed most when you feel valued and happy with the service you receive.

OUR VALUES

Trustworthiness

We value our patients and strive to create trust in every interaction.

Service

Our fulfillment comes in serving others and attending to your needs.

Competency

Our doctors are masters of their craft and committed to using innovative practices.

Community

It’s our responsibility to provide services and create jobs that strengthen our communities.