Shopko Optical
Website: https://www.shopko.com
Locations:
Shopko Eau Claire
943 West Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54701
Phone: 715-832-7723
Shopko Optical Chippewa Falls
3022 Commercial Blvd
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
Phone: 715-726-1671
Shopko Optical La Crosse
1607 Losey Blvd S
La Crosse, WI 54601
Phone: 608-459-1920
Shopko Optical Menomonie
101 Oak Ave
Menomonie, WI 54751
Phone: 715-953-3849
Shopko Optical Onalaska
9417 State Road 16
Onalaska, WI 54650
Phone: 608-781-2010
Shopko Optical River Falls
1674 Commerce Ct
River Falls, WI 54022
Phone: 715-425-6144
Shopko Optical Rice Lake
2304 S Main St
Rice Lake, WI 54868
Phone: 715-236-7906
About Us
Your Eye Health is Our Top Priority
Shopko Optical exists for one purpose: to keep your eyes healthy by delivering comprehensive, convenient eye care in a comfortable environment. At Shopko Optical, we put our patients first and strive not only to care for your eyes, but for your general wellbeing.
The Shopko Optical Vision
Shopko Optical began operations in 1978. Since then, its dedicated optometrists, opticians, and leadership team have been providing patient-centric eye care and high-quality eyewear for over 40 years. This mission continued, as it became an affiliate of Monarch Alternative Capital in 2019. Shortly after, optical operations were relocated to free standing storefronts in 11 states. As they plan for future growth in 2021 and beyond, everyone at Shopko Optical is excited to continue providing the same exceptional eye care their communities have come to know and love.
Our Approach to Eye Care
We believe your eye care should be rooted in trust, and that the best eye care is personalized and comprehensive. We use the latest technology and are committed to best practices to make sure your eyes stay healthy. We make it our mission to always act in your best interest, and we succeed most when you feel valued and happy with the service you receive.
OUR VALUES
Trustworthiness
We value our patients and strive to create trust in every interaction.
Service
Our fulfillment comes in serving others and attending to your needs.
Competency
Our doctors are masters of their craft and committed to using innovative practices.
Community
It’s our responsibility to provide services and create jobs that strengthen our communities.