Union Trailer & Power Equipment

Address: 1307 122nd Street, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

Phone: (715) 874-6363

Website: https://www.uniontrailer.com/

Store Hours:

Monday through Friday 8:00am - 5:30pm

Saturday 8:00am - 12:00pm

Sunday Closed

About Us

Union Trailer & Power Equipment is an authorized Mahindra dealership serving the Chippewa Falls area. We are proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. When you are ready to invest in your new outdoor power equipment, our friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service and parts departments are prepared to make sure your experience is outstanding, from assisting while you’re making your choice to ongoing maintenance and customization. We value the opportunity to create a long-term relationship with our customers, and we do that by giving you the best customer service available.

Union Trailer & Power Equipment was purchased by Tom Toy in October 2015. Tom was the previous owner of Toy’s Scrap and Salvage, which was kept in the Toy family since 1958. After the purchase of Toy’s Scrap and Salvage in 2010, Tom went looking for more, which brought him home to the trailer business.

Working alongside his stepson and general manager, Josh Smith, Union Trailer & Power Equipment has grown into a flourishing trailer dealer machine. Devoted to their customers, Tom, Josh, and their team work diligently to make sure you go home satisfied after visiting Union Trailer Sales.

How do we stay small and sell big? It’s simple: years of experience. At Union Trailer & Power Equipment, our mission is to offer you the latest in parts and products at the best prices, and with unparalleled service. We pledge to use our best efforts to make your experience both beneficial and enjoyable. Once you give us a try, we’re sure you’ll be back for more!