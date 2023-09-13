WEAU 13 Apps for iOS, Android, Alexa and Connected TV
WEAU 13 News App
Find western Wisconsin local news, weather, sports and community information from WEAU 13 News. The WEAU 13 News App for Android and Apple devices provides breaking news, weather and sports headlines for Eau Claire and surrounding communities. Watch live streaming video. Activate our push alerts for breaking news the moment it happens. Share content by email, text, Twitter or Facebook. Get our free news app now.
WEAU 13 FirstAlert Weather App
The WEAU 13 FirstAlert Weather App lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts whereever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates and more.
Features• Access to station content specifically for our mobile users
• 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
• Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
• High resolution satellite cloud imagery
• Current weather updated multiple times per hour
• Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
• Ability to add and save your favorite locations
• A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
• Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service
• Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather
• Dedicated traffic page with flow data and incident reports
Amazon Echo & Alexa Devices
WEAU 13 on Amazon Echo & Alexa Devices gives you up-to-date news and weather from around the area conveniently and quickly on all of your Amazon devices.
LIVE | LOCAL | FREE Watch WEAU on your favorite streaming TV app
WEAU 13 AppleTV App
WEAU 13 on AppleTV is your source for on-demand local news content, including top stories, investigations, FirstAlert weather and more. Watch WKYT live and on demand including Breaking news live-streams throughout the day on AppleTV. Download today in the AppleTV App Store on your AppleTV device. Just search for WKYT.
WEAU 13 FireTV App
WEAU 13 on FireTV is your source for on-demand local news content, including top stories, investigations, FirstAlert weather and more.
WEAU 13 Roku App
WEAU 13 on Roku is your source for on-demand local news content, including top stories, investigations, FirstAlert weather and more.