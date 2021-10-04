American Jewish Committee Publishes Traduciendo el Odio, Spanish Edition of Innovative Online Antisemitism Resource

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Spanish language edition of Translate Hate, American Jewish Committee's (AJC's) widely-used glossary of common antisemitic terms and tropes, is now available at Traduciendo el Odio. It reflects the particular social and cultural nuances, and provides examples, of antisemitism in the Spanish-speaking world.

"Better informing Spanish speakers across the United States and around the world about hateful rhetoric and images targeting Jews is vitally important to the global fight against antisemitism," said Dina Siegel Vann, Director of AJC's Belfer Institute for Latino and Latin American Affairs.

Translate Hate is an innovative digital resource aimed at enabling Americans of all backgrounds to recognize and expose antisemitic language and images. It also recommends actions to take against hate speech. Since it was first issued in English in November 2019, the publication has been downloaded tens of thousands of times and shared by AJC staff experts with key political and civic leaders, including Members of Congress and American law enforcement agencies.

"There is no glossary in Spanish like Traduciendo el Odio," said Siegel Vann. The publication includes examples of antisemitic stereotypes, terms and memes used throughout Latin America. Though the region has been known for the presence and activity of neo-Nazi cells and antisemitic groups linked to extreme right-wing groups in the military and Catholic Church, combating growing anti-Zionist rhetoric and BDS activities has become a priority.

Presented in the form of an illustrated glossary, Traduciendo el Odio lays out more than 40 terms and expressions that are examples of antisemitism, explains the antisemitic nature of certain words or phrases when used in specific contexts, and provides brief histories of their harmful usage. It offers tools and information for reporting hate speech, whether it is encountered online or in everyday settings.

The need for Translate Hate was reinforced by AJC's groundbreaking 2020 State of Antisemitism in America report, which revealed a stunning lack of awareness among U.S. adults about antisemitism. While 53% of U.S. adults said they are familiar with the term antisemitism and know what it means, nearly half are not, with 21% saying they have never heard the word and 25% saying that, while they have heard it, they are unsure what it means.

Law enforcement agencies already are using Translate Hate as a vital resource to help identify incidents of antisemitism. AJC has conducted training sessions for key federal, state, and local officials, including the FBI, National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), United States Conference of Mayors (USCM), and National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS).

The incoming Organization of American States (OAS) Commissioner to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, a new position announced in June at the AJC 2021 Virtual Global Forum, will find this AJC tool of great help in fulfilling his mandate throughout the region.

AJC also is planning to produce a Portuguese version of Translate Hate.

