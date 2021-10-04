Blackbird and Milwaukee School of Engineering Partner, Bringing JavaScript programming to K-12 Coding Clubs

PORTLAND, Ore. and MILWAUKEE, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbird , bridging the gap in Computer Science curriculum, today announced a partnership with the STEM Department at Milwaukee School of Engineering to teach Coding Club students JavaScript through the Blackbird Code Education Platform. Created to bridge the gap between introductory game-based curriculum and advanced computer science, Blackbird was built to enable students and instructors to learn real-world coding skills in an intelligent and supportive educational environment.

"The Blackbird Code Education app was built to provide a supportive, encouraging environment that teaches students the core principles of coding, all while having fun making games and animations," said Ness Blackbird, co-founder, Blackbird. "We are excited to work with the Milwaukee School of Engineering Coding Club and look forward to seeing the inspiration and success their students will find through learning and using the language of JavaScript."

"We're excited to partner with Blackbird Code for our JavaScript coding clubs this academic year," said Elizabeth Taylor, director of STEM, MSOE. "Past participants have specifically requested to learn JavasScript and we're looking forward to adding Blackbird's program offering to our clubs portfolio – and expanding the skills we're able to equip students with."

For more info, or to try Blackbird for free, please visit: https://www.blackbirdcode.com/

Used by schools and coding academies throughout the United States, Blackbird was built to address the coding education gap in a fun and engaging way. It can be administered by either non-technical or technically-trained instructors and parents. Blackbird's curriculum guides students through coding lessons aligned with standards identified in the Next Generation Science Standards and Common Core State Standards for Math and English – as well as the Computer Science Teachers Association's Computer Science standards. Blackbird's integrated Learning Management System enables instructors to easily track progress, review code, award motivational tokens, and exchange messages.

About Blackbird:

The Blackbird education platform is now open for students, parents and instructors. Blackbird begins with a free, foundational section with additional advanced lessons available through a simple pricing structure that includes full support and professional development. With district-wide scalability, superintendent consultation and ongoing expert support, Blackbird is designed to enable school districts to efficiently implement code education. For more information, visit Blackbird on the web at https://www.BlackbirdCode.com .

About Milwaukee School of Engineering

MSOE is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. The independent, non-profit university has about 2,800 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering, business and nursing.

The university is committed to building a diverse and talented pipeline of students interested in STEM careers. The STEM Department at MSOE creates and supports inclusive, meaningful experiences for all students to explore the possibilities of their future, regardless of where their post high school journey may take them. The We Energies STEM Center at MSOE is home to the universities K-12 STEM outreach programs. It is the premier destination for K-12 students to have access to hands-on, one-of-a-kind STEM experiences.

