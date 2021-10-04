Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Commerce Week," Including New Apps For Selling Lightroom Presets, Physical Products, E-Books, And More; Tools For Offering Exclusive Discounts To NFT Owners; Partnerships With Alex Stemplewski and Other Artists And Creators

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful link in bio and the leading app store for social media, today announced its inaugural Commerce Week, which includes a celebration of the artists, creators, and small businesses using Koji to lead the next generation of creator-first e-commerce, as well as the launch of six new e-commerce mini apps on the Koji App Store.

The new apps give sellers streamlined tools to connect directly with their audiences and include Sell Lightroom Presets, Sell Physical Products, Sell E-Books, Sell Downloadable Files, Sell LUTs (Video Filters), and a Web3-enabled variant of Sell E-Books that allows sellers to offer discounts to customers who own specific NFTs. The new Sell Lightroom Presets app is being released by Alex Stemplewski, a photographer with over 20 million followers on social media who has been selling his presets for years and wanted to design and release a better experience for other photographers and customers.

"Creator-focused, single-product instant checkout experiences show the future of e-commerce in the creator economy. By attaching checkout and fulfillment directly to social posts using Koji's innovative 'install-free' mini-apps, fans and followers can buy with a tap directly inside any social media app, leading to better conversions and more satisfied customers," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new apps show the power of specialized, end-to-end storefronts to increase conversions by providing a more focused, lightweird experience for customers. Stemplewski's Sell Lightroom Presets, for example, makes it easy for customers to download and install their purchases on mobile devices, something that is complex and frustrating for customers purchasing these presets using last-generation storefronts that were not designed with this product category in mind.

"Koji's commerce apps have helped our creators develop unique and interactive promotional offers for their supporters. The platform's innovative interface, coupled with one-tap integrated checkout, helps us focus on the creator's content and brand while providing a user-friendly and satisfying experience for their millions of followers," said Dillon Smith, CEO and Founder of Team Checked, which manages top TikTok talent including Zoe Laverne, Beasteater, Marcus Olin, and Cody Orlove.

"This new generation of e-commerce mini apps demonstrates how KojiPay's one-tap checkout dramatically simplifies commerce within all social media apps and provides bespoke solutions for individual products, instead of forcing creators into a one-size-fits-all commerce solution," said Dmitry Shapiro, Koji CEO.

The apps are available today on the Koji App Store. More Commerce Week content will be released throughout the week on Koji's social media accounts.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital from firms like Galaxy Interactive and BITKRAFT Esports Ventures.

