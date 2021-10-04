New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With The MixTape Tour 2022 Featuring Legendary Special Guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue

THE FOUR ICONIC ACTS HAVE SOLD MORE THAN 150 MILLION ALBUMS COMBINED

THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 WILL TRAVEL TO 50+ CITIES IN ARENAS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA NEXT SUMMER

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, multiplatinum selling pop super-group New Kids On The Block continues the party like nobody else can with the announcement of The MixTape Tour 2022, with their friends Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue as legendary special guests.

New Kids On The Block Announce The Ultimate Party With 'The MixTape Tour 2022' Featuring Legendary Special Guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley & En Vogue

Produced by Live Nation, the four iconic acts will embark on The MixTape Tour 2022 for its 50+ date journey beginning May 10 in Cincinnati, OH and make stops in arenas in Nashville, Dallas, Los Angeles, Atlanta and more, before wrapping July 23 in Washington, DC. See full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8 at Ticketmaster.com. For more information on VIP packages and NKOTB fan club pre-sales, please visit www.nkotb.com.

In celebration of the tour announcement, the four iconic acts will appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show today for a "Kelly's New Kids on the Block Party" show takeover that gives fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the dynamic, unbeatable live show, including a performance from NKOTB. Watch a sneak peek of the appearance HERE.

"We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can't wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022," Donnie Wahlberg said. "Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let's GO!"

The MixTape Tour 2022 is already shaping up to be a can't miss night out where fans can hear chart-topping hits and legendary catalogues spanning generations all night long. It follows the colossal commercial and critical success of NKOTB's 2019 tour by the same name – their biggest since reuniting in 2008 – which grossed $53.2 million, sold more than 650,000 tickets and pioneered a super-sized show each night with multiple acts (Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature and Debbie Gibson) hitting the stage and reimagining what a special guest on a tour could look like.

NKOTB will hit the stage on the MixTape Tour 2022 to perform fan favorite #1 hits like "Hangin' Tough," "I'll Be Loving You (Forever)," and "Step By Step" while tour mates Salt-N-Pepa ("Push It," "Shoop," "Whatta Man"), Rick Astley ("Never Gonna Give You Up," "Together Forever") and En Vogue ("Don't Let Go [Love]," "Free Your Mind," "Give It Up, Turn It Loose," "Hold On") keep the party going with music that catapulted them to stardom and solidified their places in music history.

NKOTB most recently returned to the stage for an epic, one night only, sold out performance at Fenway Park on August 6 in their beloved hometown of Boston, MA. Watch a recap HERE. The show marked their first performance in two years, their third show at Fenway Park, and a preview of the explosive live energy from the group that fans can expect from the MixTape Tour 2022.

In 2021, Salt-N-Pepa received a Lifetime Achievement Award. 2022 will kick up with Salt-N-Pepa dedicating their Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Over the past two years, Rick Astley has amassed million YouTube followers with a series of covers from his studio and become a major force on TikTok with 1.7 million followers. "Never Gonna Give You Up" was recently featured on the critically acclaimed series Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ and its video has been viewed more than 1 billion times.

En Vogue celebrated the 30th anniversary of their first album Born To Sing on April 3, 2020, when it was reissued on Rhino Records, closed out the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a performance of "Free Your Mind," and launched their Funky Divas podcast. In March, they appeared with Salt-N-Pepa in Coming 2 America for a show-stopping performance of their hit song "Whatta Man" that was aptly titled "Whatta King" and was featured on the film's soundtrack. In 2018, they released their album Electric Café, with a top 10 single ("Rocket"). Recent collaborations have included Snoop Dogg, Raphael Saadiq and Chance the Rapper.

THE MIXTAPE TOUR 2022 DATES

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Tuesday, May 10

Cincinnati, OH

Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, May 12

Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Friday, May 13

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, May 14

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

Sunday, May 15

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

Monday, May 16

Oklahoma City, OK

Paycom Center

Wednesday, May 18

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Thursday, May 19

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Friday, May 20

Edinburg, TX

Bert Ogden Arena

Saturday, May 21

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Sunday, May 22

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Wednesday, May 25

Phoenix, AZ

Footprint Center

Thursday, May 26

San Diego, CA

Viejas Arena

Friday, May 27

Los Angeles, CA

Staples Center

Saturday, May 28

Anaheim, CA

Honda Center

Sunday, May 29

Las Vegas, NV

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Tuesday, May 31

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center

Wednesday, June 1

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Thursday, June 2

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 4

Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, June 5

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Monday, June 6

Spokane, WA

Spokane Arena

Tuesday, June 7

Boise, ID

Ford Idaho Center

Wednesday, June 8

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Arena

Friday, June 10

Denver, CO

Ball Arena

Saturday, June 11

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 12

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 14

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 15

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 16

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 17

Rosemont, IL

Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 21

Cleveland, OH

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Wednesday, June 22

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, June 23

Mt. Pleasant, MI

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Friday, June 24

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, June 25

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 26

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

Wednesday, June 29

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, June 30

Belmont Park, NY

UBS Arena

Friday, July 1

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, July 2

Uncasville, CT

Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, July 3

Atlantic City, NJ

Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Wednesday, July 6

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Arena

Thursday, July 7

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Friday, July 8

Jacksonville, FL

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 9

Ft. Lauderdale, FL

FLA Live Arena

Sunday, July 10

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

Tuesday, July 12

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Thursday, July 14

Newark, NJ

Prudential Center

Friday, July 15

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Sunday, July 17

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Tuesday, July 19

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, July 21

Hershey, PA

Giant Center

Friday, July 22

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

Saturday, July 23

Washington, DC

Capital One Arena

