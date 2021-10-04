Ortega® Thinks Big, Goes Small With Introduction of New Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells New Taco Innovation From the Ortega® Brand Now Available at Walmart

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortega® , a leading brand of Mexican food products including taco shells, taco kits, Mexican seasonings, peppers and the number-one-selling brand of taco sauce in the United States, announced today the launch of Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells. Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells are the perfect three-bite, fun way to enjoy and indulge in tacos for countless eating occasions. From game day appetizers and taco night party hors d'oeuvres to after school snacks and fun alternative dinner options, Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells are perfect for kids and adults, alike. Each box contains 18 mini taco shells and is now available at Walmart stores nationwide.

"Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells offer a new way for the entire family to customize and enjoy taco night," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods. "We can't wait to see the unique occasions and recipes taco enthusiasts dish up, from savory to sweet, using this new category innovation. Sliders are such a popular trend, and now with our mini taco shells, taking advantage of this trend at home will be easier than ever. Consumers won't have to limit themselves and their taco fillings, with a smaller shell there's more opportunity to mix and match to create the ultimate taco experience."

Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells mark the latest innovation from the Ortega® brand, which recently launched Ortega® Street Taco Crockpot™ Seasoning Mixes (available in Barbacoa, Carnitas, and Al Pastor) and Ortega® Street Taco Sauces (available in Asada 3 Chile and Garlic, Tinga Chipotle Tomato Jalapeno, and Mojo Chile Lime).

For more information about Ortega® products or Mexican meal inspiration, including Ortega® Mini Taco Slider Shells, Ortega® Street Taco Sauces, and Ortega® Street Taco Crockpot™ Seasoning Mixes, please visit www.ortega.com .

About B&G Foods

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

