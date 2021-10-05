Softies Establishes National Partnership with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Donating a Portion of Online Sales Beginning Oct. 1

EDINA, Minn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softies, a family-owned business with a 15-year heritage of providing stylish and functional loungewear, sleepwear, robes, and accessories, today announced it will partner with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), the largest nonprofit dedicated to creating a world without blood cancers. For every purchase made on www.softiespjs.com, 1% of sales will go towards support for LLS.

"Supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is of personal importance to Softies as this disease has directly touched our family," President Tim Murphy said. "Our goal is to drive more awareness for LLS as studies show that survival rates increase for patients connected to the organization given their world of resources. Their unrelenting campaign to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the lives of patients and their families should be applauded and we are truly honored to be a part of such a noble effort."

Softies' initial minimum donation of $50,000 will fund cancer research, connect new patients to treatment, and assist with other organizational needs offering care and access to those living with blood cancers. The partnership launches on Oct. 1.

"As the global leader in the fight against blood cancer, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is working tirelessly to find cures and provide more support for blood cancer patients and families than any organization in the world," said Nichole Guzman, vice president, LLS business development & strategic initiatives. "LLS proudly and gratefully acknowledges Softies, and all those helping nonprofits like LLS fund breakthrough research and improve the quality of life for blood cancer patients."

Acting as a voice for all blood cancer patients, LLS promotes quality, affordable access, and care with its lifesaving research, as well as providing free information and support services.

For more information on Softies, go to www.softiespjs.com

For more information on the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, go to www.lls.org

