SunPower to Announce Third-Quarter 2021 Results on November 3, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its Third-quarter 2021 financial results on a conference call, Wednesday, November 3 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The call-in number is (877) 371-5747 conference ID 7999541, passcode: SunPower, or the webcast can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm at 1:05 p.m. PST on November 3, 2021.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com .

