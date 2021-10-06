Natural Grocers® Invites Its Communities To Enjoy Its First Ever Non-GMO Month During October 2021

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walk down the aisle of a grocery store, read the label on your favorite packaged foods, consider the produce in your fridge, and the term "Non-GMO" may come to mind. But what is a GMO (genetically modified organism)? Why buy non-GMO products? Are GMOs harmful to people and the planet? How can you know if a product is genetically modified or not? Did you know that organic food is naturally non-GMO as well?

To help navigate the world of non-GMOs, Natural Grocers is introducing its first ever Non-GMO Month in October 2021, which includes Super Savings on Non-GMO and organic items, free snack packs, Daily Doorbusters, free Nutrition Education and more.

What to Know About GMOs

As America's Nutrition Education Experts™, the company's Instagram and Facebook channels (@NaturalGrocers) will feature insights on GMOs, why it's important to choose Non-GMO, and customer favorite Non-GMO products throughout the month. To assist its communities in voting with their dollars to say "no" to GMOs, Natural Grocers Non-GMO Month program includes:

Super Savings i – Customers will save up to 50% on more than 30 popular products such as coffee, a variety of chocolates, chips, snacks, and Natural Grocers Brand 100% non-GMO bulk items, kombucha, bone broth, and pasta on October 14 – 16.

Free Snack Attack ii – {N}power ® members will receive one free Natural Grocers Brand non-GMO snack pack when they shop between October 14 – 16.

Daily Doorbusters [i] – {N}power members will be treated to exclusive all day daily doorbuster deals on select fan-favorite products, which customers must click-to-load through their {N}power account:

$500 Natural Grocers Gift Card Sweepstakes – Customers can enter to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card by filling out a form at their local store on October 14 – 16. A drawing among all entries will determine the winner iii .

Free Nutrition Education: Lifting the Veil on GMOs – Angela Wray , Nutritional Health Coach at Natural Grocers Scottsdale, will guide the audience through an introduction to GMOs, covering what they are, why consumers should care, and the impact GMOs have on human, environmental and economic health. The class is available on , Nutritional Health Coach at Natural Grocers Scottsdale, will guide the audience through an introduction to GMOs, covering what they are, why consumers should care, and the impact GMOs have on human, environmental and economic health. The class is available on Natural Grocers YouTube channel

Members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, receive exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345iv.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.

