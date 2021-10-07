Ascensia Diabetes Care Launches the "This is Diabetes" Competition to Highlight the Need for Access to Diabetes Care in Support of IDF's World Diabetes Day

BASEL, Switzerland, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ascensia Diabetes Care, makers of the CONTOUR® Blood Glucose Monitoring system portfolio and distributors of the Eversense® Continuous Glucose Monitoring system, has launched its "This is Diabetes" art and photography competition as the company's initiative to support World Diabetes Day. The competition is designed to use art and photography to highlight the importance of Access to Diabetes Care, in particular medication, technology, care, support, nutrition and exercise, which is the official theme chosen by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) for 2021.

Ascensia's global competition is seeking submissions of original photography or art that showcase what access to diabetes care really means. The competition is open for submissions until October 31, 2021 and entries can be submitted at www.thisisdiabetes.com. The winning entrant will be able to nominate a diabetes charity of their choice to receive €5,000, and there will be three runners-up prizes of €1,000. The winners will be announced on World Diabetes Day, on November 14, 2021.

Rob Schumm, President at Ascensia Diabetes Care commented: "We are proud to be supporting World Diabetes Day for the sixth year running. According to the IDF, millions of people living with diabetes (PWDs) worldwide do not have access to the fundamentals of diabetes care needed to optimally manage their condition and avoid serious complications. This year's theme is therefore very pertinent, as it coincides with the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin, a life-saving medicine for those with type 1 diabetes, and for some living with type 2 diabetes."

"Through this competition we want to use art and photography to highlight how access to medication, technology, a healthy diet and healthcare professionals can empower PWDs to simplify and improve their lives and how lack of access can make their lives more challenging," continued Schumm.

Members of the diabetes online community, professional artists and photographers, as well as a representative from Ascensia's Diabetes Insider group, which is made up of a number of employees who are living with diabetes, have been selected to sit on the judging panel. Together these judges will select a winning entry and three runners-up based on three criteria: creativity; storytelling; and the connection to this year's World Diabetes Day theme.

Singapore based, Pei Yan Heng, a photographer living with type 2 diabetes, and judge for the "This is Diabetes" competition commented: "Living with diabetes, I fully appreciate how having access to the right medication, monitoring technology and support from healthcare professionals helps me to effectively manage my glucose. I am therefore delighted to be involved in Ascensia's competition, which is a great way for the people to highlight and creatively share their stories and thoughts about how these resources and support benefit PWDs around the world."

