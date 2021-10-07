Congratulations to California Casualty's 2021 Music and Arts Grant Recipients

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration of nearly 500 applications, California Casualty has designated 142 schools throughout the country as 2021 Music and Arts Grant awardees.
The recipients, representing 29 states, demonstrated a strong financial need that aligned with the purpose of the program – to keep music and arts in schools.
Arts and music programs have long been shown to enhance students' critical thinking skills, foster creativity and improve their concentration, motivation and confidence. With COVID-19 still having an impact on communities and schools, the arts continue to play a critical role in helping children express themselves, connect with each other, process stress, and stay engaged in their ever-changing learning environment.
California Casualty's $36,000 in grants will give more students a chance to learn music, act in a school play, or hone their artistic talents throughout the 2021-2020 academic year.
"The importance of arts education can't be overstated," said California Casualty Assistant Vice President Brian Goodman. "We are proud that we can help teachers provide more creative opportunities for students and schools."
The 142 grants* of $250 each will provide financial assistance for efforts such as:
- Creation of a Sound Garden outside the school building. An immersive sound experience combining instruments and weather
- Rotating classrooms art class. "Messy Mat" trays so students can protect desks and carpet from paint, water color, clay, and glue
- Student-assembled PPE kits and protective face shields for school play
- To repair and replace broken elementary school classroom instruments
- Instant Cameras to teach students about photography and still life art
- Fabric to make Mariachi Skirts for the state of Jalisco for a 50-student Mexican Folklorico Dance group
- Music Therapy Class for students with Autism
- Drama Department materials for the set, scripts, and costumes
California Casualty's Music and Arts Grant program receives applications year-round. To be considered for a 2022 award, educators at public K-12 schools can apply for a $250 Music and Arts Grant at www.calcasmusicartsgrant.com. Applicants must be a current member of the state NEA affiliate or one of the other participating educator associations including ACSA, CASE, COSA, KASA, NASA or UASSP.
*2021 Music and Arts Awardees by State
Alabama
Old Shell Road Magnet School, Mobile
Hard Elementary School, Bessemer City
Children Center School, Montgomery
Scarborough Model Middle School, Mobile
Arizona
Bush Elementary School, Mesa
Cactus Wren Elementary School, Phoenix
California
Bachrodt Elementary School, San Jose
Bidwell Jr. High School, Chico
Cesar Chavez Middle School, Union City
Costano School of the Arts, East Palo Alto
Grossmont High School, El Cajon
Hooker Oak School, Chico
Lorenzo Manor Elementary School, Hayward
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Hayward
Merrill F. West High School, Tracy
Neutra Elementary School, Lemoore
Oakland High School, Oakland
Parkview Elementary School, Chico
Redwood Elementary School, Fort Bragg
Sem Yeto Continuation High School, Fairfield
Shasta Elementary School, Chico
Summit Charter Intermediate Academy, Porterville
Baldwin Park High School, Baldwin Park
Edison Elementary School, San Diego
Ellen Ochoa Learning Center, Cudahy
Ellington School, Covina
Emilie Ritchen Elementary School, Oxnard
Hillcrest High School, Riverside
Juan Lagunas Soria Elementary School, Oxnard
Oaks Middle School, Ontario
Orange Vista High School, Perris
Serrano Middle School, MontclairSkyline North Elementary School, Barstow
Vineyard Elementary School, Templeton
Colorado
Options Secondary Program, Littleton
Denison Montessori School, Denver
Westminster High School, Westminster
Rose Stein International Elementary School, Lakewood
Frederick High School, Frederick
Laredo Middle School, Aurora
Peyton High School, Peyton
Connecticut
Classical Studies Magnet Academy, Bridgeport
Warren Harding High School, Bridgeport
Glastonbury East Hartford Magnet School, Glastonbury
Irving Robbins Middle School, Farmington
Verplanck Elementary School, Manchester
Delaware
Southern Elementary School, New Castle
Florida
Varsity Lakes Middle School, Lehigh Acres
Ronald McNair Magnet Middle School, Rockledge
West Hialeah Gardens Elementary School, Hialeah Gardens
Idaho
Joplin Elementary School, Boise
Ponderosa Elementary School, Meridian
Victory Middle School, Meridian
Seltice Elementary School, Post Falls
Northside Elementary School, Sandpoint
Illinois
Channing Memorial Elementary School, Elgin
Gallatin County CUSD 7, Junction
Pawnee Grade School, Pawnee
Oakdale Elementary School, Normal
Indiana
Lakeland Jr. Sr. High School, LaGrange
Oakland High School, Lafayette
Jonas E. Salk Elementary School, Merrillville
Mt Tabor Elementary School, New Albany
Test Intermediate School, Richmond
Iowa
AGWSR Middle School, Wellsburg
Le Mars Middle School, Le Mars
West High School, Sioux City
Fort Madison Middle School, Fort Madison
Kansas
Schilling Elementary School, Salina
Larned High School, Larned
Bertram Caruthers Elementary School, Kansas City
Kentucky
Indian Trail Elementary School, Louisville
Ft. Wright Elementary School, Ft. Wright
Henry Co High School, New Castle
Louisiana
Baker Middle School, Baker
Maine
Boothbay Region High School, Boothbay Harbor
Maryland
Overlea High School, Baltimore
Lutherville Laboratory Tech School, Lutherville
Holabird Middle School, Dundalk
Drew-Freeman Middle School, Suitland
Mississippi
Clinton Park Elementary School, Clinton
Missouri
Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School, Columbia
Belvidere Elementary School, Grandview
Liberty High School, Lake Saint Louis
Meramec Heights Elementary School , Arnold
Nebraska
Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island
New Hampshire
Southside Middle School, Manchester
New Jersey
Lincoln Middle School, Kearny
Cliffside Park School #4, Cliffside Park
Washington Street Elementary School, Toms River
Pine Hill Middle School, Pine Hill
Glenfield Middle School, Montclair
Dale Avenue School, Paterson
Union City High School, Union City
Samuel S Yellin School, Stratford
High Point Regional High School, Sussex
Kittatinny High School, Newton
Winfield School, Winfield
Hooper Ave Elementary, Toms River
New Mexico
Belen Middle School, Belen
Ohio
Tri-Valley High School, Dresden
Chieftain Elementary School, Logan
Rittman Elementary School, Rittman
Thoreau Park Elementary School, Parma
Valley Forge High School, Parma Heights
Oregon
Pleasant Valley Elementary School, Gresham
Whitworth Elementary School, Dallas
Pennsylvania
Southwest Middle School, Reading
McDowell Intermediate High School, Erie
Royersford Elementary School, Royersford
Bensalem High School , Bensalem
Donegan Elementary School, Bethlehem
Tennessee
Leadership Preparatory Charter School, Memphis
Utah
Springdale Elementary School, Springdale
Washington
Komachin Middle School, Lacey
Columbia River Elementary School, Pasco
Edwin Markham Elementary School, Pasco
Centennial Middle School, Spokane Valley
Hudson's Bay High School, Vancouver
OSD Preschool , Othello
Napavine MS/HS, Napavine
Everson Elementary School, Everson
Prune Hill Elementary School, Camas
Burnt Bridge Creek Elementary School, Vancouver
Auburn High School, Auburn
Riverbend Elementary School, Spokane Valley
Horizon Middle School, Spokane Valley
University Elementary School , Spokane
Spruce Elementary, Lynnwood
Edmonds Heights K12 School, Edmonds
Five Mile Prairie School, Spokane
Glacier Middle School, Seatac
Pioneer Elementary School, Gig Harbor
Hilltop Elementary School, Seattle
Birney Elementary School, Tacoma
Southern Heights Elementary School, Seattle
Fawcett Elementary School, Tacoma
Silverdale Elementary School, Silverdale
Olympic High School, Bremerton
Martin Luther King Elementary School, Vancouver
Wyoming
Midwest School, Midwest
Worland High School, Worland
Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been providing educators trusted auto and home insurance since 1951. As the endorsed benefit partner for educator and administrator groups across the country, California Casualty offers members exceptional rates, waived deductibles for vandalism or collisions to your vehicle parked at school, holiday or summer skip payment options and free Identity Defense. Learn how to save by getting a quote at www.calcas.com, or by calling 1.800.800.9410.
