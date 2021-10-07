Sieben Edmunds Miller PLLC Celebrates Office Move to Eagan, MN

EAGAN, Minn., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Sieben Edmunds Miller PLLC is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Eagan, Minnesota, to serve clients in the areas of criminal defense and personal injury law. The firm's office has been relocated from its previous location in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

Sieben Edmunds Miller PLLC has helped thousands of people achieve prompt and successful resolution to their criminal defense and personal injury matters. The firm has been determined to make legal aid available to all Minnesotans during the pandemic, which inspired them to create the Peacetime Emergency Free Expungement Program for laid off workers who may have a difficult time finding new work because of a past conviction. By relocating to Eagan, the firm will be conveniently located for clients who need assistance with their personal injury or criminal defense case during a time when many are still facing financial and health-related challenges.

Partner Kevin Sieben is looking forward to supporting the people of Eagan and the surrounding areas with their criminal defense and personal injury cases. "We're glad to now be located in Eagan, a central location where we can serve more clients as our firm continues to grow," said Sieben.

"Our relocation opens new doors for the firm," agrees Partner Samuel Edmunds. "Eagan is a bustling suburb, and we're happy to become part of its thriving community. I know all our attorneys and staff are looking forward to working with clients in Eagan and throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area, and also all across Minnesota and Wisconsin."

Sieben Edmunds Miller PLLC is an award-winning criminal defense and personal injury law firm. The firm maintains a state-wide reputation for achieving positive results and substantial settlements for its clients. Attorneys at Sieben Edmunds Miller have been honored to be acknowledged for their exemplary professional achievement from Super Lawyers, Minnesota Lawyer Attorneys of the Year, Best Lawyers, and Martindale Hubbell. Kevin Sieben and Samuel Edmunds' debut criminal defense book, "The Criminal Defense Guide," will soon be available on Amazon.

