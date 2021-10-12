AKASO Releases New Brave 8 Action Cameras AKASO has Built its Reputation on Affordable Action Cameras That Rival GoPro in Quality and Technology

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Among action camera enthusiasts around the globe, the AKASO brand name is respected for high-quality cameras that incorporate all available cutting-edge visual technology, while also offering them at an astoundingly low price. Tech reviewers invariably rave about the performance and features that are on par with GoPro but at a fraction of the cost. For 2021, AKASO has released the newest addition to its Brave line of action cameras: the Brave 8.

As a new product of AKASO's flagship action camera series -Brave series, in addition to the advantages of high cost performance, Brave 8 series action camera is the first time to use innovative technology and top performance in AKASO to impact on high-end action camera market directly such as GoPro and DJI. The Brave 8 series will bring an innovative and hardcore brand image to consumers around the world and deepen the AKASO brand impact.

AKASO's Brave 8 is built for next-level image quality with incredibly professional grade effects built-in. A 1/2" CMOS image sensor is teamed with a unique 9-layer array of glass lenses – 5 spherical lenses and 4 aspherical lenses – to reproduce life-like image sharpness with Quad Pixel technology. A range of shooting modes are available, including 4K60fps video, 8K time lapse, 16x slo-mo that captures images up to an incredible 400 frames per second. Still images are captured at pro-quality 48 megapixels and four digital zooms help capture every angle. AKASO's "Supersmooth" feature makes it possible to record fast action with a smooth gimbal-like steadiness.

Other technological tricks of the AKASO Brave 8 include hands-free voice-operation; AI Face Metering automatically adjusts the metering for portrait mode; enhanced human voice and stereo with built-in dual microphones technology; and an upgraded battery can record 4K for up to 90 minutes. Dual color screens front and rear allow perfect framing. And of course, as an action camera, it is built to endure the shocks and drops as well as being waterproof down to 33ft (10m) without the case and to 196ft (60m) with the case.

Brave 8 is now available at akasotech.com for $279.99 with an accessory bundle, which includes 1 camera frame, 2 helmet mounts, 1 remote, 1 charger, 2 batteries, 1 hand pole mount, 6 mount, 1 lens cloth, 5 tethers, 4 bandages, 1 USB-C cable plus 1 wrist strap for the remote. And the first group of users can get an extra sports gift package. Visit akasobrave8.com to shop and learn more about Brave 8.

AKASO builds high-quality, extremely affordable action cameras that enables our customers to capture dynamic moments in life and share their world of difference.

For more information, visit AKASO at akasotech.com.

