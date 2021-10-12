Bridgestone Launches Premium Highway Touring Tire to Unlock Full Potential of Luxury SUVs, CUVs and Trucks - Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire delivers a luxury driving experience and long lasting performance with an 80,000 mile limited warranty.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgestone Americas (Bridgestone) today announced the launch of the all-new Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire. Delivering an exceptional balance of wet, winter and wear performance, the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is the company's most premium highway touring option for drivers looking for a luxury driving experience and year-round control from their SUV, CUV or truck.

Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire

"The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire leverages our latest innovations throughout its design and engineering to deliver premium highway touring performance for drivers looking to get the most out of their SUV, CUV or truck," said Mirella Cielo, president, consumer replacement tire sales and marketing, Bridgestone Americas. "We are proud to say the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire sets the standard for premium highway touring tires and offers long-lasting performance drivers can trust to carry them season after season."

The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is backed by an 80,000-mile limited warranty – the longest offered within the Bridgestone tire portfolio and the SUV, CUV and truck tire market – giving drivers more premium performance and life from their tires.1 Featuring a next-generation, high-silica tread compound that contributes to improved wet and winter performance, the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra is engineered for controlled handling year-round. The proprietary tread design also includes snow vices for additional grip on snowy roads and Bridgestone QuietTrack™ technology, small strategically placed serrations that break up tread pattern noise, for a quiet and comfortable ride.

As the first product in the all-new Bridgestone Alenza line focused on replacement luxury highway touring tires, the Alenza AS Ultra tire builds on the success of the Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus, offering a 13% improved acceleration in wet conditions, 14% improved braking on dry roads, and 10% improved braking in snow.2 The new tire also boasts a category-leading 7% advantage in acceleration on dry roads.3

The Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire is now available to consumers in 49 sizes covering 70% of SUVs, CUVs and light truck vehicle models released since 2010. Popular fitments for the new tire include BMW X7, Audi Q5, Lexus RX, Volvo XC90, Tesla Model X and Ford F-150. Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tires are available now at all Bridgestone authorized tire dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

1 Based on tire warranty data filtered by length and tire size from Mitchel1 database, October 2020. Conditions apply. See Bridgestonetire.com/warranty for details.

2 Comparison based on Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire vs. Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus tire from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

3 Comparison based on the Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra tire vs. the Michelin ® Premier ® LTX ® tire, Michelin ® CrossClimate ® 2 tire, Continental ® CrossContact™ LX25 tire and Pirelli ® Scorpion Verde™ All Season Plus II tire from internal testing. Results may vary depending on proper tire and vehicle maintenance, road conditions, and driving habits.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Bridgestone Americas, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, a global leader in tires and rubber, building on its expertise to provide solutions for safe and sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Bridgestone Americas employs more than 50,000 people across its worldwide operations. Bridgestone offers a diverse product portfolio of premium tires and advanced solutions backed by innovative technologies, improving the way people around the world move, live, work and play.

