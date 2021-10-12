Digital Learning for Everyone: Magic EdTech Rebrands for a Digital and Inclusive Future

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic EdTech, ( http://www.magicedtech.com ), a leader in solving key challenges for learning companies by helping them build, deliver, and support digital learning products and platforms, rebrands itself to help them bring digital learning to everyone.

Magic EdTech Rebrands for a Digital and Inclusive Future

The world has seen learning transform since the pandemic broke out in early 2020. Learning and teaching moved beyond the four walls of classrooms to people's homes and made digital learning core to education at all levels. As the world prepares to welcome students back to their classrooms, digital learning products and platforms will continue to be an integral part of the pedagogy that will shape our collective future.

Learning Companies stepped up to the occasion and ensured that learning didn't stop. With this rapid shift to digital learning, they have the opportunity to redefine the new normal of digital education. But, to get there, they will have to keep learner experience, diversity, equity, and inclusion at the heart of everything they do.

With this rebranding, Magic EdTech is committing itself to help them get there.

The team at Magic has served learning organizations for over three decades to craft and implement their digital adoption strategy. Now, it is committing itself to help the learning community create enhanced and inclusive digital learning experiences.

Magic's new tagline, Digital Learning for Everyone, embraces diversity and inclusion at its core; the new website represents its focus on solving challenges for learning companies and helping them build, deliver, and support superior digital learning experiences for everyone.

Speaking on this occasion, Acky Kamdar, CEO, Magic EdTech, said, "I am very excited to unveil this new branding for Magic EdTech. As a company, we are very focused on solving the challenges that face the learners today and do so in a manner that takes every human being into account.

Our expertise in technology and content combined with our deep education experience puts us in a great position to achieve the goal of digital learning for everyone.

In addition, our team is driven by a growth mindset powered by collaboration and innovation to help our customers achieve their business outcomes.

Our new branding brings all these elements together."

About Magic EdTech

Magic EdTech , a New York-headquartered Great Place to Work-Certified™ company, develops digital learning products and platforms for learning companies. The company has served over 200 clients worldwide and has built long-standing relationships with them over the last decade. Magic's experience in delivering learning platforms, with analytics, to empower students and educators manifests in its SaaS platform, MagicBox (Gold Award winner, IMS, Learning Impact Award 2020 - https://www.getmagicbox.com ) that serves 5M students globally.

