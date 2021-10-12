Pan American Silver to announce third quarter 2021 unaudited results on November 9 and host conference call and webcast on November 10

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American") will announce its unaudited results for the third quarter of 2021 ("Q3 2021") after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Pan American will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Q3 2021 results:

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Time: 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT) Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)

+1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

The live webcast, presentation slides and the Q3 2021 report will be available at panamericansilver.com . An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 27-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

