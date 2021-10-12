Pluckers Wing Bar Taps Idea Peddler as Public Relations Agency

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Idea Peddler has been named the agency of record for Pluckers, the iconic Texas-based wing chain. In this role, Idea Peddler serves as an extension of the Pluckers team in sharing the brand's legacy as one of the Lone Star State's iconic dining and drinking institutions. The meeting of the Austin-built, Austin-based minds brings a fresh perspective to one of Texas's best known brands. Together they will share the rich story of the world-famous wing establishment and its founders' commitment to the community.

"As a born and bred Austinite, Pluckers has been a constant. Whether that was celebrating after finals while I was at the University of Texas or having a team-building lunch with our office now, Pluckers has always been there," says Idea Peddler Founder Cimin Ahmadi-Cohen. "Excitement doesn't begin to describe how thrilled we are to be tasked with sharing their story and to grow even more generations of loyal customers like me."

An upstart in the marketing world, Idea Peddler continues their meteoric growth by expanding their public relations department. Public relations, a newer offering by the agency known for their advertising expertise, joins the slate of services that also includes social media and branding. Pluckers joins clients such as the Town of Taos, the acclaimed New Mexico destination that is consistently named a must-visit location by national and international outlets.

ABOUT IDEA PEDDLER:

Idea Peddler , founded in 2011, is a full-service marketing firm offering big-agency expertise with boutique-agency service. Through the creation of bespoke campaigns, Idea Peddler delivers on clients' unique goals and follows through with exceptional execution. In uncertain times, ideas win: ideas that inspire, ideas that shift behavior and ideas that create growth. Idea Peddler holds true to the promise of doing good work for nice people. For more information on Idea Peddler and to learn more about services offered, please visit www.ideapeddler.com or connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

ABOUT PLUCKERS WING BAR:

Owners Mark Greenberg, Dave Paul and Sean Greenberg, 2017 Ernst and Young Central Texas Entrepreneurs of the Year, opened their first Pluckers restaurant in Austin in 1995. Over the past 26 years, Pluckers Wing Bar has opened 31 locations, expanding to Baton Rouge, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Killeen, San Marcos and San Antonio expanding the following for its signature wings. Offering guests a fun, laid-back atmosphere where friends, family and co-workers can enjoy a great meal and watch sports, Pluckers has been named in USA Today's "Top Ten Wing Restaurants," ESPN's "Top 5 Sports Bar in North America," named one of "Austin's Best Places to Work" for three years by Austin Business Journal and is consistently recognized as the best sports bar and chicken wing restaurant in the cities where it is located.

