Towngate North Set to Bring New Condominium Residences to Old Town North

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideally located in the Old Town North neighborhood of Alexandria, Virginia, a new condominium project has broken ground and is set to deliver next Fall. Brookfield Residential recently unveiled plans for Towngate North, a condominium community of 81 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with pricing from the mid $400's to $1.6M.

Towngate North: A new condominium community coming to Old Town North Alexandria

Comprised of two condominium buildings, each residence will be outfitted with striking interiors and designer details. Owners will have a complete portfolio of on-site amenities to enhance their lifestyle, including a building concierge.

Additional amenities include a clubroom and conference space, available for social and professional purposes. Owners can also take advantage of the fitness studio with a yoga room, dog spa and bike storage areas. The shared rooftop terrace will feature picturesque views of Alexandria and Washington D.C.

This coveted address puts an abundance of local and regional destinations within easy reach. Owners will have immediate outdoor recreation, with the Mount Vernon Trail and Potomac Waterfront just steps away.

Also nearby is King Street, a hallmark of Old Town Alexandria showcasing countless storefronts and eateries. The Braddock Road Metro and the new Potomac Yard Metro Station set to arrive next Spring are nearby as well, and the community offers instant access to the George Washington Memorial Parkway to reach Washington, D.C.

"We're thrilled to join the Old Town North community," remarked Gregg Hughes, Senior Vice President at Brookfield Residential. "It's an incredible place, and these new homes will fit perfectly."

The community is set to begin pre-sales in early 2022, with Building 1 opening in October 2022 and Building 2 in early 2023. Interested parties should join the interest list now for priority updates as the community develops. Visit TowngateNorth.com.

About the Towngate North Team

McWilliams|Ballard is a leading project development, sales, marketing and consulting firm in the Washington, D.C. area, drawing on its vast experience and unique understanding of the market to help projects succeed. Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. It entitles and develops land to create master-planned communities, builds and sells lots to third-party builders and operates its own homebuilding division. Brookfield Residential also participates in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments and joint ventures. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Contact: Chris Masters, Executive VP of Sales

Phone: 703-535-5550

Email: CMasters@mcwb.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brookfield Residential