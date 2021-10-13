BambooHR Announces Seventh-Annual Virtual HR Summit

LINDON, Utah, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR , the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced the seventh-annual HR Virtual Summit, a one-day event designed to uplift the HR industry with sessions from industry experts, thought leaders, and visionaries. The event will feature keynote speakers such as Simu Liu, Elaine Welteroth, Nadine Robinson, Casey Carey and Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR.

The free event is scheduled for Thursday, November 4, 2021, and is focused on providing attendees with the tools needed to free themselves from tedious and ineffective HR practices to do great work.

"We're thrilled to present another virtual event full of insights from HR and workplace experts bringing mission-critical insights, practical advice, and impactful strategies directly to attendees, wherever they are in our changing world," said Brad Rencher, CEO of BambooHR. "Our goal is to see the important work of HR flourish."

Participants can register for the free event to earn SHRM and HRCI recertification credits. Over 60 presentations by some of the nation's foremost authors, industry experts, thought leaders, and executives will share insight about how to uplevel transactional HR practices and drive great work within their organizations.

To register for the event, please visit: https://www.bamboohr.com/virtual/ .

About BambooHR®

Serving more than 25,000 organizations and almost two million employees worldwide, BambooHR® is the only HR software designed for small and medium-sized businesses. BambooHR makes it easy for growing companies to manage essential employee information in a personalized, cloud-based, and secure system. BambooHR customers include innovators like Asana, SoundCloud, Foursquare, Freshbooks, Stance, Reddit, and Magnolia Homes. With customers in 100 countries, BambooHR's goal is to set HR professionals and organizations free to do great work. BambooHR also hosts more than 30,000 HR professionals at its annual HR Virtual Summit . To find out more, visit bamboohr.com or follow @bamboohr on social media.

View original content:

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC