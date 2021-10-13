BARTLESVILLE, Okla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor, Wesley Snipes has teamed up with BOOM! Moto in Oklahoma to produce a custom designed 100% electric motorcycle based on his character in the hit Amazon Original, Coming 2 America. The General Izzi inspired motorcycle will be raffled off in a sweepstakes later this year. Enter to win this gorgeous bike at wesleysnipes.boommoto.com.

Wesley Snipes Custom electric bike from BOOM! Moto.

BOOM! Moto Teams Up With Wesley Snipes for custom electric bike

BOOM! Moto distributes 100% electric motorcycles, bicycles, and scooters and is located in Oklahoma. Owner and CEO, Jeff Holley was in contact with Mr. Snipes in March of 2021 before the release of the film on Amazon about developing a character themed electric motorcycle. The film enjoyed a remarkable opening, scoring #1 in streaming that weekend and the #1 opening weekend of the past year. Its Virtual Premiere day, resulted in 5.6 billion global views.

Following the success of the film, progress resumed on the project to create a custom designed motorcycle to raffle off to one lucky winner later in the year. BOOM! Moto worked with PDG+creative, a local marketing agency to create the art and produce the graphic to wrap the bike. Learn more about the film at DaywalkerExperience.com and enter to win the bike at wesleysnipes.boommoto.com.

"If you're gonna do it, do it 'Izzi style' and make it go BOOM!"

– Wesley Snipes

BOOM! Moto distributes 100% electric, low-to-no maintenance eMotocyles, eBicycles, and eScooters that present various advantages: NO Gas, NO More Oil Changes, NO More Clutch Replacement, NO More Air Filter Change, NO Timing Belt, NO Spark Plugs, NO Adjusting Clutch Cables!

