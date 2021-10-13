discovery+ Now Available on LG Smart TVs in U.S. discovery+ Features 60,000 Episodes from Discovery's Iconic Brands and More Than 200 New, Exclusive Originals

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery, Inc. and LG Electronics USA announced today that discovery+, the definitive non-fiction subscription streaming service, is now available on LG Smart TVs in the U.S. including LG's line-up of award-winning LG OLED TVs and LG QNED MiniLED TVs*.

LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA)

LG customers will now have direct access to their favorite real-life series and exclusive originals across genres including True Crime, Home, Love & Relationships, Food, Paranormal & Unexplained and Adventure, as well as groundbreaking documentaries, such as the premiere of the highly anticipated Introducing, Selma Blair. discovery+ is the streaming home of Halloween this October providing LG customers with Halloween-themed series and specials during "Ghostober," premiering across categories all month long.

LG Smart TV owners can now access discovery+ on the TV's webOS platform by opening the discovery+ app using their remote or, when available, by saying "discovery plus" directly into their LG Magic Remote.

"We are thrilled to expand the availability of discovery+ and provide LG customers a direct and easy way to stream our much-loved brands, series and talent," said Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP, Digital Distribution & Commercial Partnerships, Discovery, Inc. "The announcement of discovery+ on LG Smart TVs builds upon our existing relationship with a valued partner, and we look forward to the continued growth of discovery+ and reaching more fans around the world."

"The arrival of the discovery+ app on LG Smart TVs delivers a new range of premium, educational and inspiring content to LG TV owners," said Peggy Ang, LG's vice president of marketing. "LG Smart TVs truly elevate the home entertainment experience with access to the most anticipated and sought-after content delivered with critically-acclaimed picture quality the way the creators intended it to be seen. We are proud to partner with discovery+ to bring this content to LG TV owners."

discovery+ offers 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content. Additionally, the service offers top non-fiction content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel and Lifetime, as well as the definitive offering of nature and environmental programming, headlined by exclusive streaming access to the largest collection of natural history from the BBC.

discovery+ is available in the U.S. starting at $4.99 per month, with an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month.

*discovery+ is available on 2018-2021 Smart TV models

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

About discovery+

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. discovery+ features a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans up to 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. discovery+ has the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service at launch, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a strong leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. For more, visit discoveryplus.com or find it on a variety of platforms and devices, including ones from Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Roku and Samsung.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA