Enteris BioPharma to Participate in the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) 2021 PHARMSCI 360 Conference

BOONTON, N.J., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced today that the company will participate in the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS) 2021 PHARMSCI 360 Conference taking place October 17-20, 2021 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. This year's meeting includes both in-person and virtual attendance options.

During the conference, members of the Enteris management team will host virtual and in-person meetings with pharmaceutical executives to explore opportunities involving Peptelligence® and ProPerma®, the company's novel formulation technologies that enable oral delivery of BCS class III and IV compounds including peptides, peptidomimetics, small molecules, as well as the company's recently launched contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO) and expanded manufacturing facility. Enteris continues to advance internal and external programs that leverage Peptelligence and ProPerma, some of which are in late-stage clinical development.

Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Enteris, stated, "Since launching our CDMO operations and completing our expanded manufacturing facility earlier this year, we have had the opportunity to engage numerous pharmaceutical companies that require our highly specialized drug development and manufacturing services, including high potency API (HPAPI) containment production. We believe these capabilities, combined with our best-in-class Peptelligence and ProPerma technologies, position Enteris as a partner-of-choice to pharmaceutical companies, and we welcome the opportunity to showcase our offerings during AAPS."

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma™. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

