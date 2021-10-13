Gainfully joins White Glove to Accelerate Growth in Enterprise Financial Services

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity and fintech marketing company specializing in client acquisition services for financial advisors, announced the acquisition of Gainfully Inc., an industry leader in compliance-enabled content marketing technology for enterprise insurance and financial services companies. With the acquisition of Gainfully, White Glove continues its growth in serving financial advisors, with a rapidly expanding focus on its done-for-you services and performance-based marketing to financial enterprises using this robust technology platform.

The Gainfully platform empowers enterprises to deliver compliance-controlled content and marketing experiences to over 400,000 agents and advisors throughout the United States, making it simple to amplify content, and share via social media and email, while maintaining compliance with FINRA/SEC marketing guidelines. White Glove was founded by financial advisors who held seminars to generate client leads and has since grown their product base to include webinars, consultations packs, social media management, and digital marketing. Together, Gainfully and White Glove will have the strength to build marketing efforts on an individual and enterprise level within the financial industry, both on a service and a technology level.

Evan Kramer, CEO of White Glove explains, "Our solutions have always been designed to help advisors achieve meaningful results from their marketing – like more appointments. With Gainfully, we now have the opportunity to create a holistic approach to marketing by combining our lead generation, social media, and email solutions with compliant enterprise content marketing."

Gainfully founder Cameron Nordholm says, "Together, Gainfully will provide the scalable platform on which enterprises can deliver resources to every agent/advisor while the comprehensive, results-driven services of White Glove can empower agents/advisors to grow their businesses as never before." He continues, "For the first time a true 'sliding scale' of support is available to financial professionals, offering growth services that can be scaled compliantly within the efficiency of high growth companies."

Fintech veteran Bhargav Shivarthy who joined Gainfully early in 2018 to help insurance carriers, asset managers, broker-dealers and RIAs leverage the Gainfully platform, will continue leading enterprise market development, supporting continued growth among industry-leading insurance and financial services customers such as MassMutual, LPL Financial, Nationwide, and more.

With the Gainfully integration into White Glove, current Gainfully customers will see complete continuity of service while benefitting from radically increased investment across the product, customer success, and support teams.

Detroit-based private equity firm Rockbridge Growth Equity served as strategic support for the acquisition. Copper Run Capital served as the exclusive buy-side advisor for the Gainfully acquisition.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. White Glove's proprietary Done-For-You platform provides financial advisors access to successful marketing solutions to help get them in front of more clients. Through its core service offerings across workshops, social media, email marketing, and other digital media, White Glove's Done-For-You model removes the stress from marketing and frees up time to allow financial advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove's seminars and webinars are backed by a Quadruple Guarantee, meaning advisors pay only for performance.

