LivePerson named to Newsweek's list of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) has been named to Newsweek's Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021 , ranking at 46 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) has been named to Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at 46 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Produced in collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company, the Newsweek list results were determined after surveying more than 800,000 employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000.

"We're proud to be recognized among Newsweek's 100 Most Loved Workplaces," said Monica Pool Knox, Chief People Officer at LivePerson. "Our employees love working with our cool technology and a diversity of interesting brands from around the world, but what makes LivePerson special is our culture of highly collaborative, team-oriented people who are incredibly talented, purpose-driven, and care deeply for others – inclusive of the wellbeing and success of our customers and each other. While we offer things like flexible work and care days to help employees recharge, it's our people who inspire me every day with their passion and commitment to grow this business and build a great company together."

"Our employees are drawn to LivePerson by our mission to build high-quality AI products and services that build communities and enrich lives," said Rob LoCascio, Founder and CEO of LivePerson. "They come here and find meaning in their work, establish real relationships with other experts, and deliver the best products and services to our customer brands. This award is a testament to our people and the wins they create for our culture and our customers."

The full Newsweek list of 2021's Most Loved Workplaces will be featured in the magazine's October 29 print edition and is currently available online.

"In the wake of the pandemic, businesses hit hurdles in terms of retaining and attracting employees – but the companies that made this list are delivering the respect, care, and appreciation that it takes to create a positive workplace that nurtures talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek.

"The best way to determine the strength of a company's culture is by measuring the degree of love employees feel for their workplace," said Louis Carter, CEO and Founder of Best Practice Institute and Most Loved Workplace.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson makes life easier for people and brands everywhere through trusted conversational AI. Our 18,000 customers, including leading brands like HSBC, Orange, and GM Financial, use our conversational solutions to orchestrate humans and AI, at scale, and create a convenient, deeply personal relationship — a conversational relationship — with their millions of consumers. LivePerson has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list for its leadership in artificial intelligence. For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com .

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees. For more information on how to apply to become a 2022 Most Loved Workplace, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

