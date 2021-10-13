TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Announces It has Generated RMB3.3 Million Premium in School Campus Liability Insurance

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker, announced today that it has generated a total of RMB3.3 million (approximately US$0.5 million) in school campus liability insurance premium. School campus liability insurance helps protect the legitimate rights and interests of students and schools, as well as maintaining normal school operations.

In August 2021, the Company expanded its liability insurance business into the eduction sector and started providing school campus liability insurance by entering into an insurance brokerage agreement with People's Insurance Company of China Changsha Branch. As of October 2021, the Company has generated a total of RMB3.3 million (approximately US$0.5 million) in school campus liability insurance premium from 38 education institutions, including Ningxiang City No. 1 High School, Ningxiang City No. 2 High School, and Ningxiang City Vocational Technical School.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "Since the beginning of this school season, our school campus liability insurance business has grown tremendousely. Looking forward, we will continue to expand our core insurance brokerage business and provide school campus liability insurance to more education institutions across China."

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurances. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

