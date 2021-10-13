Valeo Pharma Obtains Listings for Redesca from Two GPO Representing 700 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Across Canada

2 Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO) listing agreements cover, Redesca™ and Redesca HP™, as well as 3 other Valeo hospital products

The 2 multi-year product listings commenced on October 1, 2021

The GPOs together represent more than 700 hospitals and healthcare facilities across 5 provinces including Ontario

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (CSE: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has been awarded two multi-year listing agreements by two of Canada's largest Group Purchasing Organizations ("GPO") for Redesca as well as three additional hospital specialty products.

Under the terms of the contracts, the GPOs have listed Redesca™ and Redesca HP™, Valeo's leading low molecular weight heparin ("LMWH") biosimilar, as well as three other hospital products (Amikacin, Ethacrynate Sodium and Benztropine), for a 3-year period starting on October 1, 2021.

"These listing agreements significantly expand the number of Canadian hospitals that can now access Redesca. Increased hospital accessability, coupled with extensive public and private reimbursement coverage, provides a solid foundation to support the continued growth of Redesca. The Canadian hospital market is highly sought-after and competitive, our commercial team continues to delivery results in this environment ", said Steve Saviuk, Chief Executive Officer.

Commenting on the GPO contract signature, Frederic Fasano, President and Chief Operating Officer said, "Our new corporate structure and commercial platform allow us to successfully pursue and develop strong partnerships with leading GPO across the country and better service their evolving needs. The support provided by our dedicated team of key account managers and medical affairs professionals combined with the strong supply chain in place make Redesca's value proposition very attractive for hospitals".

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a Canadian pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respiratory Diseases, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

