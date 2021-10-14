Belk Charity Sale Returns October 28th - 30th Offering Customers a Chance to Help Local Charities While Saving with Special Discounts

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After last hosting a Charity Sale in November of 2020, Belk is proud to bring back the retailer's fundraising event for 2021, which gives customers the opportunity to receive exclusive discounts while they support local nonprofits. The sale will begin on Thursday, October 28th and run through Saturday, October 30th at every Belk location. Customers can purchase tickets from their local Belk store or from one of over 3,000 participating charities between now and October 30th.

Each year, Belk partners with thousands of nonprofits across the retailer's 16-state footprint to help raise money through the Charity Sale. With an over 130-year legacy of giving back and supporting its local communities, Belk has contributed nearly $100 million to more than 6,000 nonprofits on behalf of the Charity Sale since the event began in 2012.

"Supporting our local communities has always been one of the main pillars of our outreach efforts," said Nir Patel, CEO at Belk. "Our Charity Sale is a chance to donate, shop, and save, while helping incredible organizations out in the process."

To access the exclusive discounts, customers must purchase a $5 ticket. That $5 Charity Sale ticket price will then be deducted from their total purchase when they return to shop in-store on October 28th through the 30th. Tickets can be obtained from partnering schools and charities, with 100% of proceeds staying with that organization. They can also be purchased directly from Belk, and all in-store ticket sale donations will be divided amongst the local affiliates of Belk's National Partners: Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club and Family Promise. This Charity Sale will also feature an additional 25% off stackable coupon on rarely discounted brands.

Belk welcomes all charities to participate in the Charity Sale and encourages nonprofit organizations to get involved by contacting their local Belk store in order to participate.

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

