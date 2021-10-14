Coterra Energy Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterra Energy Inc. ("Coterra" or the "Company") (NYSE: CTRA) will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 8:30 AM CT (9:30 AM ET) to discuss third-quarter 2021 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce third-quarter 2021 results before the market opens on November 3.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Time: 9:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM CT

Dial-in (for callers in the U.S.): (866) 367-3053

Dial-in (for callers in Canada): (855) 669-9657

Intl. dial-in: (412) 902-4216

To access the live webcast, visit the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.coterra.com. The replay will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. We strive to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com.

