Serial 1 eBikes Deploys Google Cloud's New Intelligent Product Essentials Solution To Build Smarter Products Serial 1 Among First Use Cases to Integrate Google's New Intelligent Product Essentials Solution Into Smart Product Development

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial 1 , a premium eBike maker, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to use their new Intelligent Product Essentials solution, an end-to-end software solution that enables companies to launch predictive, proactive, and intelligent features that drive business outcomes.

Serial 1 is using Google's new Intelligent Product Essentials solution to build smarter eBikes.

As one of the first companies deploying Intelligent Product Essentials, Serial 1 will use it to develop a user app and related connectivity features with the goal of empowering customers to personalize their eBike experience on a new level.

"Our partnership with Google Cloud is helping us realize our vision of changing the way the world moves while delighting our riders in the process," said Jason Huntsman, President, Serial 1. "This partnership allows us to realize our vision quickly and efficiently."

By leveraging Google Cloud's expertise in AI and analytics, Intelligent Product Essentials allows Serial 1 to design both integrated and mobile technology solutions that intelligently connect customers, eBikes and customer service providers in real time.

"At Serial 1, we are dedicated to creating the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle," said Aaron Frank, Brand Director, Serial 1. "Connectivity is a key component of delivering that mission and working together to integrate Intelligent Product Essentials into our eBicycles will ensure that our customers enjoy the best possible user experience."

Developed with unparalleled expertise in two-wheeled vehicles, Serial 1 eBikes are designed to address common eBike design flaws in innovative and elegant ways. To learn more, visit www.serial1.com or download Serial 1's press kit .

About Serial 1

Serial 1 offers premium eBicycles that are guided by intelligent, human-centered design and crafted using the most advanced bicycle technology available, to create the easiest and most intuitive way to experience the fun, freedom, and instant adventure of riding a pedal-assist electric bicycle. Find out more by visiting www.serial1.com .

