The 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference invites the world to visit Hubei

WUHAN, China, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group, a leading online travel service provider, organised the 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism in Wuhan, China. At the conference, representatives from 15 global travel businesses signed strategic cooperation agreements to expand and facilitate the promotion of Hubei Province.

The 2021 Global Travel Agents Conference aims to promote the high-quality development of Hubei as a culture and tourism hub, and focus on building a cooperation platform for domestic and international tourism enterprises through expert exchanges and business negotiations. Hosted by the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, and organised by Trip.com Group, the theme was "Let the World See Hubei - Let Hubei Go Global". More than 300 representatives from world-renowned travel agents, business leaders, and academics attended the conference. The conference facilitated communication and exchange among industry players and strengthened cooperation in the tourism industry. Representatives from across the travel industry shared their ideas to position Hubei as a high-quality tourism destination, and how to transition the destination into a world-class tourism destination.

Trip.com Group released an action plan and launched the "Trip.com Group Research Institute: Yangtze River Centre" to actively position Hubei as a world-class tourism destination. The centre will focus on marketing platform innovation, tourism projects, industry innovation research, and in-depth cooperation with key enterprises to attract domestic and international customers to Hubei province. The centre will boost the quality development of the cultural tourism industry and enhance the position of Hubei attracting domestic and international customers.

Trip.com Group will use its platform resources to increase the promotion of Hubei's cultural tourism products and promote the destination through their partner flagship store Star Hub. A platform that transforms partners' roles from suppliers to marketers and operators, with a common goal of providing more travelling opportunities to the app users through content, user engagement and products unique to the business needs. Trip.com platform will play a leading role in positioning the destination through multilingual tourism products, and enhance exposure via livestream promotions to increase coverage to international travellers.

"Trip.com Group will continue to help expand partners marketing capabilities through Star Hub, multilingual tourism products and enhance destinations reach via livestream promotions. At the same time, through the cooperation of the government and enterprises, Trip.com Group will help accelerate Hubei Province and support rural revitalization by developing local resources, and carry out training for rural cultural tourism practitioners," said Bo Sun, Chief Marketing Officer of Trip.com Group. "Hubei is a leading domestic destination for travellers and we are delighted to collaborate with the Hubei Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism to promote Hubei to the world."

Hubei has vigorous tourism development momentum, and deserves the attention of global travellers. After the National Day Golden Week holiday, it was reported that Hubei province received 63.77 million visitors, and achieved a combined tourism income of 35.2 billion RMB, a record high income compared to the same period in 2019. With sturdy domestic travel recovery in mainland china, Wuhan is proving a popular destination among domestic travellers. The latest National Day holiday statistics, released by Trip.com Group, lists Wuhan in the Top 10 most popular destinations.

As an important strategic partner, Trip.com Group will build an exchange and cooperation platform to provide assistance to develop cultural tourism in Hubei Province through rural revitalization. Trip.com Group has created a rural tourism model to help rural destinations incubate tourism talents by developing local resources and carrying out training for rural cultural tourism practitioners. Hubei Provincial Department of Tourism will continue to benefit from Trip.com Group, a leading international online travel services provider and their fast-growing global network.

