Aura Raises a $200 Million Series F at $2.5 Billion Valuation, Led by Madrone Capital Partners Plans to hire more than 200 employees across product, engineering and go-to-market will bring total team to more than 1,000

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura, a leading provider of all-in-one digital security for consumers, today announced it has raised $200 million in its Series F funding round. The round values Aura at $2.5 billion post money. Madrone Capital Partners led the round, joined by cybersecurity specialists TenEleven Ventures, General Catalyst and WndrCo. Warburg Pincus and Accel also contributed to the round. With this latest investment, Aura has raised a total of $650 million.

(PRNewsfoto/Aura)

"Over the past 18 months, we have seen an incredible acceleration in the digitization of every aspect of our lives, and with that we are seeing an explosion in digital crime," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "Today's announcement ensures that Aura will have the capital we need to continue our rapid growth and deliver on our mission to create the digital wellness category and make a safer internet for everyone."

With this investment, Aura will turbocharge its growth. The company will invest to dramatically increase its product, engineering and go-to-market teams, with plans to hire more than 200 employees, bringing the total team to more than 1,000. The company also plans to launch a national advertising campaign to drive awareness.

"We are seeing cybercrime rise at an unprecedented rate, but the technologies designed to protect consumers from cybercriminals haven't evolved much in more than a decade," said Jamie McJunkin, Founder and General Partner at Madrone Capital Partners. "Aura identified that gap in the market and delivered a simple solution to protect users online. We're looking forward to partnering with the team to grow the business."

Data from the FTC shows that cybercrime and fraud cost Americans $3.3B in 2020, an increase of 83% YoY. According to a survey conducted by Aura with The Harris Poll, six in ten Americans have been the victim of digital crime; and most U.S. adults (79%) acknowledge they need more personal online protection, but varied obstacles stand in their way. Among those who feel they should do more, the top barriers preventing them from doing so include these steps being too time-consuming (36%) and not having the knowledge of what to do (33%).

In June, Aura introduced its flagship product, which provides consumers with an easy-to-use, all-in-one, proactive digital security solution. Aura is backed by white-glove customer service, fraud resolution support and a $1 million insurance policy to protect every customer. Today, Aura's technology is trusted by millions of customers and the company generates more than $220 million in annual revenue.

About Aura

Aura is a mission-driven technology company dedicated to creating a safer internet for everyone. We believe that people should be able to live with the peace of mind that their identity, online accounts and devices will remain safe, private and protected, no matter where they go. With an easy to use, integrated suite of services trusted by more than one million customers, Aura makes all-in-one digital security accessible to all. Visit www.aura.com.

Check out open roles at Aura .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aura