High Point Jewelry Shows Dispensaries How To Increase Revenues, And Unveils New Designs at MJBizCon

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Jewelry (www.highpointjewelry.com), the nation's premier line of luxury cannabis-inspired jewelry, announced it will present its revenue-driving system for dispensaries, and unveil new jewerly designs at the MJ Business Conference in Las Vegas.

High Point Jewelry is the world's premier artisan-designed cannabis-inspired jewelry company. The company is known for its high quality jewelry at affordable prices.

From its collection of beautiful gold and diamond pieces; to the affordable line of sterling silver; to their fun and flirty gemstone beaded bracelets - High Point Jewelry offers something for every taste and budget.

High Point is also the original designer of the famous "Molecule" collection of THC and CBD jewelry, and has a wide selection in both gold and sterling silver, with an assortment of colorful gemstones.

The company will also unveil its newest piece, "Sativa Sunrise" – a stunning pendant featuring a sterling silver "puff" disk and 18kt yellow gold Sativa leaf, along with exotic colored stones, orange and yellow sapphires, and garnets. This unique piece will be available along with many other styles of jewelry at the High Point Jewelry booth (C7912). Attendees are welcome to browse, try on pieces, and get a jumpstart on holiday shopping!

Dispensary managers can learn about the new revenue-driving packages that allows them to sell jewelry in their stores – creating a powerful revenue stream that is simple to set up and easy to manage. Dispensaries can get started and "test" the market for as little as a few hundred dollars.

High Point Jewelry also announced the hiring of Devi Noel as Executive Customer Liason. She will help dispensaries setup their jewelry line, and provide a single point of contact for any questions.

MJBizCon will be held October 20-22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

High Point Jewelry will be at booth C7912.

The company has been featured on Vice TV's The Most Expensivest with 2 Chainz, ELLE Magazine, Sway, CannaNews, INC, Insight News, and Forbes. Company executives were named "America's Finest Entrepreneurs" and are on the list of "Power Women of Cannabis."

