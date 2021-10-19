Banks And Credit Unions Are Now Opening Accounts For Marijuana And Cannabis Businesses

Banks And Credit Unions Are Now Opening Accounts For Marijuana And Cannabis Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC, Inc., a leading FinTech focused on Marijuana Related Business (MRB) banking compliance, announced that its growing network now has the capacity to serve over 1,500 CRBs and accept deposits of over $1.3 billion.

StandardC, Inc.

Banks and Credit Unions are now opening accounts for marijuana businesses using the StandardC network.

Despite delays by the United States Congress to pass cannabis banking reforms and broader legislation for marijuana legalization, most notably the SAFE Banking Act and the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, numerous banks and credit unions are stepping in to help bank the unbanked.

Robert Mann, CEO of StandardC, commented, "While Congress deliberates, our network of federally insured financial institutions are taking action to solve the problems faced by the cannabis industry. They deserve access to banking, and they no longer have to wait for the government to act."

While cannabis (aka marijuana) remains restricted under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), who enforces the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements, issued guidance (FIN-2014-G001) in 2014 that "…clarifies how financial institutions can provide services to marijuana-related businesses consistent with their BSA obligations."

Robert Baron, the Chief Experience Officer of StandardC, and a leading cannabis banking expert and Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS, CAMS-RM), noted that this guidance provides a framework that is utilized by StandardC and its member banks and credit unions to solve the lack of access to banking. Mr. Baron noted that "While the largest banks sit out on the sidelines, we are solving the banking crisis by deploying proven technology and expertise to enable bankers to meet the needs of the cannabis industry."

About StandardC

StandardC enables, facilitates, and supports banking, lending, payments, insurance, payroll, and armored transport in a compliant cannabis ecosystem and simplifies cannabis-related business development, initial and ongoing due diligence, transaction, and Customer Relation Management (CRM) for enterprise and the entire cannabis ecosystem.

Learn more at www.standardc.io and www.bankingcannabis.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE StandardC