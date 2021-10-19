Chargebee and Worldline partner on Subscription and Payment Management integration to improve customer engagement and retention Partnership combines two industry leaders to support growing demand for subscription-based businesses across Europe

BEZONS, France and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldline, the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide, and Chargebee, the leading subscription billing and revenue management platform, today announced their collaboration to provide an end-to-end payment, subscription and revenue operations solution for merchants operating in a subscription model.

With a single, integrated solution, Worldline and Chargebee help merchants improve and expand business operations, efficiently and at scale. The combination of Worldline's state-of-the-art payment gateway and Chargebee's comprehensive subscription management solution means merchants of all sizes and industries can manage subscription billing and recurring payments through one central solution that covers all operational and payment aspects.

The collaboration gives Worldline's merchant customer base access to a recognized leader in subscription management. Chargebee powers thousands of companies in over 50 countries. Using its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, any subscription-based business can automate and scale core processes including subscriptions, payments and revenue recognition processes, resulting in increased customer retention, reduced failed payments and actionable metrics and insights that can be converted into new business opportunities. With minimal implementation time, merchants can quickly and seamlessly offer an enhanced end-user experience with self-service capabilities and an easy integration with all business and marketing tools.

"Worldline serves 1 million merchants across the globe, and we share with Chargebee a belief in making payments simple to allow businesses of all sizes to scale up. We are very excited to join forces and combine Chargebee's vast expertise in the subscription economy with our expertise in payments to offer the best user experience for our customers," said Daniel Nordholm, Head of Worldline's Merchant Services division for Regional Businesses.

"The addition of Worldline into the Chargebee ecosystem was a natural fit to help advance our expansion strategy of 'think global and act local', while keeping our customers' needs top of mind by providing a seamless experience that can grow and scale with a business of any size," said Eric Chan, Head of Partnerships at Chargebee.

About Worldline

Worldline [Euronext: WLN] is the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide. With its global reach and its commitment to innovation, Worldline is the technology partner of choice for merchants, banks and third-party acquirers as well as public transport operators, government agencies and industrial companies in all sectors. Powered by over 20,000 employees in more than 50 countries, Worldline provides its clients with sustainable, trusted and secure solutions across the payment value chain, fostering their business growth wherever they are. Services offered by Worldline in the areas of Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services; Financial Services and Mobility & e-Transactional Services include domestic and cross-border commercial acquiring, both in-store and online, highly-secure payment transaction processing, a broad portfolio of payment terminals as well as e-ticketing and digital services in the industrial environment. In 2020 Worldline generated a proforma revenue of 4.8 billion euros. worldline.com

About Chargebee

Chargebee is the subscription management platform that automates revenue operations of over 3500 high-growth subscription-based businesses from startups to enterprises. The SaaS platform helps subscription businesses across verticals, including SeaS, eCommerce, e-learning, IoT, Publications, and more, manage and grow revenue by automating subscription, billing, invoicing, payments, and revenue recognition operations and provides key metrics, reports, and business insights. Founded in 2011, Chargebee counts businesses, like Okta, Freshworks, Calendly, and Study.com amongst its global customer base. Learn more about Chargebee at www.chargebee.com

