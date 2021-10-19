Lucid Green integrates Odoo POS and ERP through a strategic partnership with Odoo's largest integrator, Captivea

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Green, the leading inventory and brand information management platform, today announced a partnership with Captivea. Captivea is a Gold System Partner and worldwide leader of Odoo Enterprise Resource Planning and Point-of-Sale system integrations.

"Lucid Green is becoming the digital UPC (universal product code) of Cannabis, allowing two-way transfer of data at every stop in the cannabis product life cycle through a single QR code incorporated into the regulatory label," said Larry Levy, co-founder and CEO, Lucid Green. "Our partnership with Captivea means that cannabis retailers can now take advantage of the Odoo ERP and POS with seamless integration to cannabis distributors and brands. Upon receipt of cannabis inventory, a retailer simply scans a Lucid CaseID and records all inventory and associated regulatory IDs, certificates of analysis, and product information into their POS. Furthermore, Odoo ERP capabilities allow retailers direct integration and communication with their cannabis distributor to simplify ordering and inventory management. This is a game changer for cannabis dispensaries, as it significantly reduces operations time, cost, and errors."

"Captivea is committed to functional and technical excellence as we deliver solutions to cannabis retailers and brands. LucidIDs and CaseIDs are a natural fit for our Odoo integration practice," says Joshuah Rodery, CEO, Captivea. "Our partnership with Lucid Green allows us to deliver complete inventory and ERP/POS solutions for cannabis retailers with automation that most have never encountered. Cannabis retailers will see immediate ROI for the solutions we provide for them."

The benefits of this new partnership for cannabis retailers include:

Increases efficiency in how quickly the dispensary can get product from truck to shelf. One single scan of a Lucid CaseID delivers all regulatory and product information into the retailer's Odoo POS (point of sale) system.

No secondary stickering. Central archive of all COA's for easy retrieval.

Cycle counting time and errors reduced significantly with detailed visibility of all products. Manual entry and associated errors are eliminated.

Normalized data naming conventions driven by brand sanctions to simplify ordering and generate more accurate reports.

Simple product checkout by just scanning a LucidID by the retailer's Odoo POS.

POS and ERP integration such that retailers and distributors seamlessly automate ordering, delivery, and inventory management.

About Lucid Green: Lucid Green was founded in early 2018 by data veterans Paul Botto and Larry Levy with a singular mission of building a standard for trust and transparency in the cannabis ecosystem. Lucid Green's platform provides retailers and distributors a complete touchless inventory management solution – increasing supply chain efficiencies and cost-savings; and provides brands with a channel to connect directly with consumers. For more information, please visit www.lucidgreen.io.

About Captivea: Odoo Gold Partner and leader of Odoo integrations worldwide. With a proven project method used on over 150 projects we support our customers in the implementation, integration, development, maintenance, and hosting of the Odoo ERP software. Learn more at www.captivea.us.

Steve Goldner

Lucid Green

+1-917-940-7059

steve@lucidgreen.io

View original content:

SOURCE Lucid Green