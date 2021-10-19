Make-A-Wish Delivers Hope for Children with Critical Illnesses with the Help of NetSuite Nonprofit Automates Key Financial Processes to Increase the Speed and Volume of the Wishes it Grants

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SUITEWORLD 2021 -- Make-A-Wish, a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, is using Oracle NetSuite to increase the speed and volume of wish-granting to thousands of children every year. With NetSuite, Make-A-Wish is taking advantage of an integrated business platform to accelerate donation processing and automate its wish referral process and the distribution of funds to its 59 chapters across the U.S. and its territories.

Founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 340,000 wishes across the U.S. and its territories, and more than 500,000 wishes worldwide. To help more than 30,000 volunteers across 59 chapters focus on the mission of delivering hope to wish kids and their families, Make-A-Wish needed to upgrade its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. After careful evaluation, Make-A-Wish selected NetSuite for its ease-of-use and ability to streamline and automate a wide range of the nonprofit's previously manual, time-consuming financial processes.

"A wish can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness and can help to give them a better chance at recovering. Technology plays a crucial role in how we're able to grant life-changing wishes to communities across the country successfully," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Before NetSuite, we had 59 separate financial systems, and managing this complex web of disparate technologies was extremely time-consuming. By centralizing our entire business on NetSuite, Make-A-Wish can refocus valuable time and resources on our organization's mission to transform the lives of children with critical illnesses by delivering hope, one wish at a time."

With NetSuite, Make-A-Wish is accelerating the donation process from supporters by streamlining and automating core financial processes such as budgeting, reporting, and the month-end close. Additionally, Make-A-Wish is integrating NetSuite with its new customer relationship management system to support its new Wish & Volunteer Center, which will automate its wish referral process. Finally, Make-A-Wish is using NetSuite to support its new Intercompany Journal Process, which will reduce laborious data entry by enabling the automated distribution of funds to the nonprofit's chapters.

"We are incredibly proud to be working with Make-A-Wish to support its mission," said Evan Goldberg, EVP, Oracle NetSuite. "By streamlining financial processes and integrating different business systems on NetSuite, Make-A-Wish is able to take advantage of the cloud to improve its agility and productivity. We're excited to help Make-A-Wish continue changing the lives of as many children as possible."

About Oracle NetSuite

For more than 20 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations grow, scale, and adapt to change. NetSuite provides an integrated system that includes financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), inventory management, HR, professional services automation, and omnichannel commerce, used by more than 27,000 customers in 215 countries and dependent territories.

About Make-A-Wish

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring the power of wishing to every eligible child because each step of the wish journey can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff, and more than 30,000 volunteers across the U.S. unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 500,000 wishes worldwide; more than 340,000 wishes in the U.S. and its territories alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

