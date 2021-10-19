Plexus Worldwide Promotes Gene Tipps to President of Global Operations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), one of the largest direct-selling health and wellness companies in the world, announced the promotion of Gene Tipps to President of Global Operations. In this new role, Tipps will provide strategic leadership in all areas of company operations, both domestically and internationally, including research and development, information technology, and procurement, as well as continue to lead the Operations, Manufacturing, and Logistics teams.

"Since Gene joined Plexus in 2018, he has been a key leader who has been responsible for many of our recent accomplishments, including expanding existing supply chain and warehouse operations across all markets while navigating logistical challenges during the global pandemic," said Tarl Robinson , Founder and CEO of Plexus. "As one of the industry's top experts, we rely on his experience and insight to define and implement domestic and global expansion strategies so we can share our approach to health and wellness with more people around the world."

For the past three years, Tipps has served as Chief Operating Officer at Plexus headquarters in Scottsdale, where he worked closely with global teams. During that time, his team launched over 30 new products, expanded the product distribution footprint, enhanced the supply chain both domestically and internationally, and provided valuable guidance to new markets in Australia, Mexico, and Canada.

"I am excited to continue to guide the Plexus team through future opportunities, while supporting growth objectives and strategies," said Tipps." We have amazing people at Plexus, and I look forward to helping them grow individually and as leaders as we seek to help more people around the world achieve health and happiness through Plexus unique product line."

Tipps' 20-year career includes working with a variety of businesses from start-ups to billion-dollar companies. He has spent time creating powerful teams and opening international markets for several direct sales companies. He brings a worldly perspective to the team after years of working and living abroad as an expatriate in three countries.

About Plexus Worldwide:

Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading Health and Happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Brand Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 30 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. Plexus products and opportunities help individuals to meet their health or wellness and financial goals. For more information about us, visit www.plexusworldwide.com.

