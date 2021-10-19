Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York Presents Innovative Research at ASRM's 77th Annual Meeting RMA of New York leads the way with ground-breaking innovative genomics and artificial intelligence research to improve patient care and IVF success rates

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians and scientists at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York presented a record 35 original scientific abstracts at the 77th annual meeting of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) in Baltimore, Maryland. Research topics included single cell DNA sequencing, disparities in health care outcomes, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the patient journey.

"Despite the unprecedented and ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, our team of trainees, care providers, and scientists demonstrated personal resilience, scholarly excellence, and unprecedented scientific ingenuity," stated Dr. Alan B. Copperman, Co-Director of RMA of New York, Vice Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

COVID-19 and its effects on fertility and pregnancy were a focus of this year's academic congress. In a highly anticipated study led by Dr. Devora Aharon and co-authors at RMA of New York, the team explored whether there was any evidence of correlation between the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and the implantation rate of euploid embryos, and determined that vaccinated patients did not demonstrate compromised implantation rates or live birth rates. Further expanding on COVID-19 and fertility, a study by RMA of NY and Generate Life Science (Los Angeles, CA) demonstrated that sperm counts are not affected in healthy donors who test positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Jenna Friedenthal presented novel research focused on gaining greater insights into the development of mosaic embryos. Her research on single cell sequencing of whole human blastocysts expands our current understanding of the genetic composition of human embryos. Exploring early development, the results demonstrate that some degree of embryonic mosaicism may be part of normal human embryonic blastocyst development.

Additionally, Dr. Alan Copperman and RMA of New York's Clinical Embryology Associate Laboratory Director, Richard Slifkin, were selected to host a symposium highlighting the future of fertility with artificial intelligence in the IVF laboratory. Dr. Copperman added, "This is the year we really were able to leverage big data and create personalized predictive models that provide clinical decision support to help patients make more informed decisions. From the molecular to the personal to the community level, we are making tremendous strides towards preventing and treating infertility and enhancing access to care for all."

