SC Johnson Ranked No. 7 on List of World's Top 25 Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

RACINE, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, the maker of household brands such as Windex®, Mrs. Meyer's® Clean Day and Scrubbing Bubbles®, today announced it has been named as one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. The company earned the 7th spot in the 2021 ranking and marks the seventh time that it has been recognized on the esteemed list.

"We're honored that SC Johnson has once again been recognized as one of the world's top workplaces. It is a credit to the incredibly talented and committed teams around the world," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We fundamentally believe that the vitality and strength of our company lies in our people, and it is with their dedication and sense of purpose that we succeed as a family company at work for a better world."

The 25 global leaders were selected from organizations that participated in Great Place to Work's® employee survey process, representing the voices of 19.8 million employees worldwide. The 25 World's Best Workplaces™ stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

"The World's Best Workplaces™ are the most sweeping and consistent examples of globally inclusive company cultures we've ever known," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "In a global workforce, alignment is everything, and these companies are fortifying their culture around the world – a nearly impossible feat. Even when tested by the pandemic, these companies recognize sub-communities in each region and their leaders carry an equitable employee experience across cultures. A huge congratulations to the World's Best in 2021."

Great Place to Work® is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

Since 2011, Great Place to Work® has identified the top organizations that create great workplaces in multiple countries in which they operate through the publication of the World's Best Workplaces™ list. To be considered, companies must appear on a minimum of five national best workplaces lists, have a minimum of 5,000 employees worldwide, and 40 percent of their workforce must be based outside of the country in which they are headquartered.

