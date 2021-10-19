United Airlines Third-Quarter Results; Remains on Track to Meet 2022 Targets; Poised to Capitalize on International Reopening Airline remains on track to reduce CASM-ex(1) next year below 2019 levels

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines (UAL) today announced third-quarter 2021 financial results. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the third quarter, the company remains confidently on track to achieve the range of longer term financial targets laid out as part of its United Next plan earlier this summer, and to reduce CASM-ex1 below 2019 levels next year.

Citing the rebound in premium leisure travel, re-opening of European borders next month, continued recovery of business travel and early indications of loosening travel restrictions in key Pacific markets, United also announced plans to increase international capacity by 10% in 2022 - while keeping domestic capacity flat to 2019. The plan will capitalize on already improving international margins and United's ideally situated coastal hubs that have powered the airline's recent success in launching new routes to Africa and India. Expected flying at record levels to Europe, Latin America, India, Africa and the Middle East in summer 2022, will be enabled by the anticipated return of United's Pratt & Whitney-powered Boeing 777s to the fleet in 2022, which - when combined with already announced approximately $2.2 billion in structural cost reduction and planned gauge growth - will allow United to keep CASM-ex1 in check as it continues on the path to recovery.

"The recovery was delayed by the Delta variant, but the United team remains focused on our long-term vision – and not getting sidetracked by near-term volatility – meaning we're solidly on track to achieve the targets we set for 2022," said United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby. "From the return of business travel and the planned re-opening of Europe and early indications for opening in the Pacific, the headwinds we've faced are turning to tailwinds, and we believe that United is better positioned to lead the recovery than any airline in the world. Our recovery will be supported by investments in technology and other efficiencies that will give our employees the tools they need to take great care of our customers - and keep costs under control. I am grateful to our United team members for their continued commitment to our customers, because it has been essential to our ability to weather the pandemic, and it will fuel our success in the years ahead."

Third Quarter Financial Results

Reported third quarter 2021 capacity down 28% compared to third quarter 2019.

Reported third quarter 2021 net income of $0.5 billion , adjusted net loss[2] of $0.3 billion .

Reported third quarter 2021 total operating revenue of $7.8 billion , down 31.9% compared to third quarter 2019.

Reported third quarter 2021 Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile (TRASM) of down 5.1% compared to third quarter 2019.

Reported third quarter 2021 operating expenses down 32.2%, down 20.9% excluding special charges (credits) 2 , compared to third quarter 2019.

Reported third quarter 2021 Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM) of down 5.6%, CASM, excluding fuel, profit sharing, third-party business expenses and special charges (CASM-ex) 1 of up 14.9% compared to third quarter 2019.

Reported third quarter 2021 pre-tax margin of 7.8%, negative 6.1% on an adjusted 2 basis.

Reported third quarter 2021 adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin 2 of 7.4%.

Reported third quarter 2021 ending available liquidity3 of approximately $21 billion .

Outlook4

Expects fourth quarter 2021 capacity to be down approximately 23% versus fourth quarter 2019. 5

Expects fourth quarter 2021 total revenue to be down 25% to 30% versus the fourth quarter 2019.

Expects fourth quarter 2021 CASM-ex 1 to be up 12% to 14% compared to fourth quarter 2019.

Estimates fourth quarter 2021 fuel price of approximately $2.39 per gallon. 6

Continues to expect 2022 CASM-ex 1 to be lower than 2019.

Expects 2022 capacity to be up approximately 5% versus 2019 driven by international growth.

Expects adjusted capital expenditures 2 to be around $3 billion in full year 2021.

Expects adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 in 2026 of around $20 assuming the same number of diluted shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 . United Next assumes 2026 TRASM remains down around 1% versus 2019.

Remains on track to achieve long term financial targets from United Next plan.7

Key Highlights

First commercial airline to require U.S.-based employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 99.7% of all United Airlines employees chose to comply with the requirement, excluding those who sought a religious or medical accommodation.

Assisted in the evacuation of 15,000 passengers on 94 flights as part of Afghan relief efforts.

Committed to purchase 1.5 billion gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over 20 years, which is one and a half times the size of the rest of the world's airlines' publicly announced SAF commitments combined.

Announced a commercial agreement with Airlink to provide customers with easy travel to more than 40 destinations in Southern Africa and the ability to earn or redeem miles on Airlink flights.

Taking Care of Our Customers

Achieved highest ever Net Promoter Score year-to-date, a 12% improvement year-to-date; with the new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft with the United signature interior receiving the highest scores in the fleet.

On time departure performance is at 71.8% and is on pace for the best yearly performance in company history.

This year, more than 500,000 customers have benefited from ConnectionSaver and the number of customers that have misconnected in 2021 is the lowest since 2011.

Most improved mishandled bag performance among mainline competitors year-to-date and a 38% improvement over 2019.

United Next

Awarded free flights for a year to the grand prize winners of the "Your Shot to Fly" sweepstakes to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Gave customers access to even more COVID-19 testing locations, including more than 3,000 new Walmart and Albertsons Companies locations across the U.S., through the United website and mobile app in the Travel Ready Center.

Re-opened 18 United Club SM lounge locations across the domestic network.

First U.S. airline to offer economy customers the option to pre-order snacks and beverages.

Offered customers the most transparent and user-friendly options in the industry to encourage and simplify using travel credits.

Announced five new domestic routes and three new international routes and launched three domestic routes and three international routes – with six more international routes planned to launch in the fourth quarter 2021.

Received approval to start selling tickets for the first-ever nonstop flight between Washington, D.C. , and Lagos, Nigeria , allowing United to offer more flights between Washington, D.C. and Africa than any other carrier (flights operations remain subject to government approval).

Resumed nonstop service on 23 domestic routes and 13 international routes compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)

In July, United Airlines Ventures (UAV) announced, along with Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) and Mesa Airlines, an investment in electric aircraft startup Heart Aerospace.

Announced a new goal to reduce its carbon emissions intensity by 50% compared to 2019 by 2035.

More than 43 million miles donated by MileagePlus® members to charities in need of travel through United's mile crowd-sourcing platform "Miles on a Mission".

Over 30 million miles were raised to help support Afghan refugee resettlement efforts.

Over 4,300 volunteer hours were served by more than 1,000 United employee volunteers in the third-quarter.

September of Service, a month-long series of employee-driven volunteer events honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11, included over 2,200 hours served by nearly 800 United volunteers, with nearly 185,000 meals packed, as well as 5,000 pounds of trash collected, and volunteer events held at 17 different cities across the country, including all United hubs.

Through a combination of cargo-only flights and passenger flights, United has transported nearly 255 million pounds of freight, which includes nearly 22 million pounds of vital shipments, such as medical kits, personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment, and more than 800,000 pounds of military packages in the third-quarter.

Transported more than 160 million COVID-19 vaccines all over the world in the third-quarter.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2021 vs.

2019



Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2021 vs.

2019

(In millions, except per share data)

2021

2020

2019





2021

2020

2019



Operating revenue:



































Passenger revenue

$ 6,637



$ 1,649



$ 10,481



(36.7)



$ 13,319



$ 9,395



$ 29,692



(55.1)

Cargo

519



422



282



84.0



1,622



1,088



863



87.9

Other operating revenue

594



418



617



(3.7)



1,501



1,460



1,816



(17.3)

Total operating revenue

7,750



2,489



11,380



(31.9)



16,442



11,943



32,371



(49.2)







































Operating expense:



































Salaries and related costs

2,487



2,229



3,063



(18.8)



6,987



7,354



8,993



(22.3)

Aircraft fuel

1,710



508



2,296



(25.5)



3,793



2,474



6,704



(43.4)

Depreciation and amortization

623



626



575



8.3



1,866



1,859



1,682



10.9

Landing fees and other rent

652



500



645



1.1



1,735



1,552



1,893



(8.3)

Regional capacity purchase

520



425



721



(27.9)



1,546



1,550



2,124



(27.2)

Aircraft maintenance materials and

outside repairs

346



115



490



(29.4)



917



659



1,319



(30.5)

Distribution expenses

218



53



432



(49.5)



442



379



1,234



(64.2)

Aircraft rent

58



50



67



(13.4)



165



147



221



(25.3)

Special charges (credits)

(1,098)



(1,081)



27



NM



(3,423)



(2,467)



116



NM

Other operating expenses

1,197



679



1,591



(24.8)



3,028



2,660



4,645



(34.8)

Total operating expense

6,713



4,104



9,907



(32.2)



17,056



16,167



28,931



(41.0)







































Operating income (loss)

1,037



(1,615)



1,473



(29.6)



(614)



(4,224)



3,440



NM







































Nonoperating income (expense):



































Interest expense

(449)



(345)



(191)



135.1



(1,228)



(712)



(570)



115.4

Interest capitalized

18



16



22



(18.2)



57



54



65



(12.3)

Interest income

11



8



36



(69.4)



30



45



103



(70.9)

Unrealized gains (losses) on

investments, net

(34)



15



21



NM



91



(295)



72



26.4

Miscellaneous, net

20



(411)



(12)



NM



(48)



(1,317)



(40)



20.0

Total nonoperating expense, net

(434)



(717)



(124)



250.0



(1,098)



(2,225)



(370)



196.8







































Income (loss) before income taxes

603



(2,332)



1,349



(55.3)



(1,712)



(6,449)



3,070



NM







































Income tax expense (benefit)

130



(491)



325



(60.0)



(394)



(1,277)



702



NM

Net income (loss)

$ 473



$ (1,841)



$ 1,024



(53.8)



$ (1,318)



$ (5,172)



$ 2,368



NM







































Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ 1.44



$ (6.33)



$ 3.99



(63.9)



$ (4.10)



$ (18.91)



$ 9.04



NM

Diluted weighted average shares

329.0



291.0



256.4



28.3



321.3



273.5



262.0



22.6







































NM Not meaningful





































UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. PASSENGER REVENUE INFORMATION AND STATISTICS

Passenger revenue information is as follows (in millions, except for percentage changes):



3Q 2021 Passenger Revenue

Passenger Revenue vs. 3Q 2020

PRASM vs.

3Q 2020

PRASM vs.

3Q 2019

Yield vs.

3Q 2020

Available Seat Miles vs. 3Q 2020

Available Seat Miles vs. 3Q 2019

3Q 2021

Available

Seat Miles

3Q 2021

Revenue

Passenger

Miles Domestic $ 4,845



288.8%

67.6%

(8.1%)

10.6%

132.0%

(19.5%)

34,337

28,287



































Atlantic 840



361.5%

91.9%

(34.3%)

(8.7%)

140.5%

(34.9%)

9,902

6,601 Pacific 209



115.5%

33.6%

(24.8%)

(3.7)%

61.4%

(75.2%)

2,694

920 Latin America 743



499.2%

40.3%

(19.7%)

(2.0%)

327.1%

9.9%

6,953

5,223 International 1,792



344.7%

68.6%

(24.3%)

(10.3%)

163.7%

(39.7%)

19,549

12,744



































Consolidated $ 6,637



302.5%

66.0%

(11.7%)

4.1%

142.6%

(28.2%)

53,886

41,031





































Select operating statistics are as follows:





Three Months Ended September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2021 vs.

2019



Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2021 vs.

2019





2021

2020

2019





2021

2020

2019



Passengers (thousands)

32,145



9,739



43,091



(25.4)





70,728



42,911



122,137



(42.1)



Revenue passenger miles (millions)

41,031



10,613



64,629



(36.5)





86,793



56,812



180,727



(52.0)



Available seat miles (millions)

53,886



22,212



75,076



(28.2)





123,869



92,113



213,961



(42.1)



Passenger load factor:



































Consolidated

76.1 %

47.8 %

86.1 %

(10.0)

pts.

70.1 %

61.7 %

84.5 %

(14.4)

pts. Domestic

82.4 %

54.4 %

86.6 %

(4.2)

pts.

78.5 %

62.7 %

85.7 %

(7.2)

pts. International

65.2 %

34.7 %

85.4 %

(20.2)

pts.

55.8 %

60.0 %

82.9 %

(27.1)

pts. Passenger revenue per available

seat mile (cents)

12.32



7.42



13.96



(11.7)





10.75



10.20



13.88



(22.6)



Total revenue per available seat

mile (cents)

14.38



11.21



15.16



(5.1)





13.27



12.97



15.13



(12.3)



Average yield per revenue

passenger mile (cents)

16.18



15.54



16.22



(0.2)





15.35



16.54



16.43



(6.6)



Cargo revenue ton miles

(millions)

758



685



804



(5.7)





2,415



1,876



2,440



(1.0)



Aircraft in fleet at end of period

1,338



1,319



1,348



(0.7)





1,338



1,319



1,348



(0.7)



Average stage length (miles)

1,334



1,212



1,473



(9.4)





1,313



1,312



1,464



(10.3)



Employee headcount, as of

September 30 (in thousands) (a)

85.3



87.9



95.0



(10.2)





85.3



87.9



95.0



(10.2)



Average aircraft fuel price per

gallon

$ 2.14



$ 1.31



$ 2.02



5.9





$ 1.98



$ 1.65



$ 2.08



(4.8)



Fuel gallons consumed (millions)

800



387



1,134



(29.5)





1,915



1,501



3,221



(40.5)



(a) The 2021 employee headcount includes employees who participated in the company's voluntary leave programs.





































































Note: See Part II, Item 6, Selected Financial Data, of UAL's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, for definitions of these statistics.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION

UAL evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA), adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), adjusted pre-tax margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel, and profit sharing (CASM-ex), and operating expenses excluding special charges, among others. The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial measures presented in this press release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in method and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking measures on a forward-looking basis where the company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors and is unable to reasonably predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that have not yet occurred and are out of the company's control or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Forward-looking measures provided without the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding GAAP financial measures. See "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" above.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)

UAL believes that adjusting for special charges (credits), nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees, nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses and nonoperating credit losses is useful to investors because these items are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL believes that adjusting for unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net is useful to investors because those unrealized gains or losses may not ultimately be realized on a cash basis. UAL believes that adjusting for interest expense related to finance leases of Embraer ERJ 145 aircraft is useful to investors because of the accelerated recognition of interest expense.

CASM is a common metric used in the airline industry to measure an airline's cost structure and efficiency. UAL reports CASM excluding special charges (credits), third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing. UAL believes that adjusting for special charges (credits) is useful to investors because special charges (credits) are not indicative of UAL's ongoing performance. UAL also believes that excluding third-party business expenses, such as maintenance, ground handling and catering services for third parties, provides more meaningful disclosure because these expenses are not directly related to UAL's core business. UAL also believes that excluding fuel costs from certain measures is useful to investors because it provides an additional measure of management's performance excluding the effects of a significant cost item over which management has limited influence. UAL excludes profit sharing because it believes that this exclusion allows investors to better understand and analyze UAL's operating cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019

2019 CASM (cents)



























Cost per available seat mile (CASM) (GAAP)

12.46



18.48



13.20



13.77



17.55



13.52



13.67 Special charges (credits)

(2.04)



(4.86)



0.04



(2.76)



(2.68)



0.05



0.09 Third-party business expenses

0.07



0.06



0.07



0.07



0.13



0.06



0.06 Fuel expense

3.17



2.28



3.05



3.06



2.68



3.13



3.14 Profit sharing

—



—



0.24



—



—



0.17



0.17 CASM-ex (Non-GAAP)

11.26



21.00



9.80



13.40



17.42



10.11



10.21



Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019 Net income (loss)

$ 473



$ (1,841)



$ 1,024



$ (1,318)



$ (5,172)



$ 2,368

Adjusted for:























Depreciation and amortization

623



626



575



1,866



1,859



1,682

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest and interest income

420



321



133



1,141



613



402

Income tax expense (benefit)

130



(491)



325



(394)



(1,277)



702

Special charges (credits)

(1,098)



(1,081)



27



(3,423)



(2,467)



116

Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

34



(15)



(21)



(91)



295



(72)

Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

(12)



—



—



50



—



—

Nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses

—



415



—



46



646



—

Nonoperating credit loss on BRW term loan and guarantee

—



—



—



—



697



—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 570



$ (2,066)



$ 2,063



$ (2,123)



$ (4,806)



$ 5,198

Adjusted EBITDA margin

7.4 %

(83.0) %

18.1 %

(12.9) %

(40.2) %

16.1 %



















































UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)

UAL believes that adjusting capital expenditures for assets acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other financial liabilities is useful to investors in order to appropriately reflect the total amounts spent on capital expenditures. UAL also believes that adjusting net cash provided by operating activities for capital expenditures, adjusted capital expenditures, and aircraft operating lease additions is useful to allow investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for debt service or general corporate initiatives.



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, Capital Expenditures (in millions) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (GAAP) $ 266



$ (368)



$ 1,571



$ 1,630

Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases,

and other financial liabilities 40



887



801



1,513

Adjustment to property and equipment acquired through other financial

liabilities (a) —



(132)



(14)



(185)

Adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) $ 306



$ 387



$ 2,358



$ 2,958

















Free Cash Flow (in millions)













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ (786)



$ (1,889)



$ 2,336



$ (1,956)

Less capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns 266



(368)



1,571



1,630

Free cash flow, net of financings (Non-GAAP) $ (1,052)



$ (1,521)



$ 765



$ (3,586)

















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ (786)



$ (1,889)



$ 2,336



$ (1,956)

Less adjusted capital expenditures (Non-GAAP) 306



387



2,358



2,958

Less aircraft operating lease additions 366



7



541



40

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ (1,458)



$ (2,283)



$ (563)



$ (4,954)

















(a) United entered into agreements with third parties to finance through sale and leaseback transactions new Boeing model 787 aircraft and Boeing model 737

MAX aircraft subject to purchase agreements between United and Boeing. In connection with the delivery of each aircraft from Boeing, United assigned its

right to purchase such aircraft to the buyer, and simultaneous with the buyer's purchase from Boeing, United entered into a long-term lease for such aircraft

with the buyer as lessor. Twenty Boeing model aircraft were delivered in 2021 under these transactions (and each is presently subject to a long-term lease to

United). Upon delivery, the company accounted for the aircraft, which have a repurchase option at a price other than fair value, as part of Flight equipment on

the company's balance sheet and the related obligation as Other current liabilities and Other financial liabilities from sale-leasebacks (noncurrent) since they

do not qualify for sale recognition. If the repurchase option is not exercised, these aircraft will be accounted for as leased assets at the time of the option

expiration and the related assets and liabilities will be adjusted to the present value of the remaining lease payments at that time. This adjustment reflects the

difference between the recorded amounts and the present value of future lease payments at inception.

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION (Continued)



Three Months Ended September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2021 vs.

2019

Nine Months Ended September 30,

% Increase/ (Decrease)

2021 vs.

2019 (in millions) 2021

2020

2019

2021

2020

2019 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 6,713



$ 4,104



$ 9,907



(32.2)

$ 17,056



$ 16,167



$ 28,931



(41.0) Special charges (credits) (1,098)



(1,081)



27



NM

(3,423)



(2,467)



116



NM Operating expenses, excluding special charges

(credits) 7,811



5,185



9,880



(20.9)

20,479



18,634



28,815



(28.9) Adjusted to exclude:





























Third-party business expenses 33



13



49



(32.7)

89



115



120



(25.8) Fuel expense 1,710



508



2,296



(25.5)

3,793



2,474



6,704



(43.4) Profit sharing —



—



174



(100.0)

—



—



368



(100.0) Adjusted operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 6,068



$ 4,664



$ 7,361



(17.6)

$ 16,597



$ 16,045



$ 21,623



(23.2)































Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ 1,037



$ (1,615)



$ 1,473



(29.6)

$ (614)



$ (4,224)



$ 3,440



NM Adjusted to exclude:





























Special charges (credits) (1,098)



(1,081)



27



NM

(3,423)



(2,467)



116



NM Adjusted operating loss (Non-GAAP) $ (61)



$ (2,696)



$ 1,500



NM

$ (4,037)



$ (6,691)



$ 3,556



NM































Operating margin 13.4 %

(64.9) %

12.9 %

.5 pts.

(3.7) %

(35.4) %

10.6 %

(14.3) pts. Adjusted operating margin (Non-GAAP) (0.8) %

(108.3) %

13.2 %

(14.0) pts.

(24.6) %

(56.0) %

11.0 %

(35.6) pts.































Pre-tax income (loss) (GAAP) $ 603



$ (2,332)



$ 1,349



(55.3)

$ (1,712)



$ (6,449)



$ 3,070



NM Adjusted to exclude:





























Special charges (credits) (1,098)



(1,081)



27



NM

(3,423)



(2,467)



116



NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 34



(15)



(21)



NM

(91)



295



(72)



NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees (12)



—



—



NM

50



—



—



NM Special termination benefits and settlement losses —



415



—



NM

46



646



—



NM Credit loss on BRW term loan and guarantee —



—



—



NM

—



697



—



NM Interest expense on ERJ 145 finance leases —



—



22



NM

—



—



68



NM Adjusted pre-tax loss (Non-GAAP) $ (473)



$ (3,013)



$ 1,377



NM

$ (5,130)



$ (7,278)



$ 3,182



NM































Pre-tax margin 7.8 %

(93.7) %

11.9 %

(4.1) pts.

(10.4) %

(54.0) %

9.5 %

(19.9) pts. Adjusted pre-tax margin (Non-GAAP) (6.1) %

(121.1) %

12.1 %

(18.2) pts.

(31.2) %

(60.9) %

9.8 %

(41.0) pts.































Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 473



$ (1,841)



$ 1,024



(53.8)

$ (1,318)



$ (5,172)



$ 2,368



NM Adjusted to exclude:





























Special charges (credits) (1,098)



(1,081)



27



NM

(3,423)



(2,467)



116



NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 34



(15)



(21)



NM

(91)



295



(72)



NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees (12)



—



—



NM

50



—



—



NM Special termination benefits and settlement losses —



415



—



NM

46



646



—



NM Credit loss on BRW term loan and guarantee —



—



—



NM

—



697



—



NM Interest expense on ERJ 145 finance leases —



—



22



NM

—



—



68



NM Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments, net 274



148



(6)



NM

768



375



(25)



NM Adjusted net income (loss) (Non-GAAP) $ (329)



$ (2,374)



$ 1,046



NM

$ (3,968)



$ (5,626)



$ 2,455



NM































Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ 1.44



$ (6.33)



$ 3.99



(63.9)

$ (4.10)



$ (18.91)



$ 9.04



NM Adjusted to exclude:





























Special charges (credits) (3.39)



(3.72)



0.10



NM

(10.65)



(9.02)



0.44



NM Unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net 0.10



(0.05)



(0.08)



NM

(0.28)



1.08



(0.27)



NM Debt extinguishment and modification fees (0.04)



—



—



NM

0.15



—



—



NM Special termination benefits and settlement losses —



1.43



—



NM

0.14



2.36



—



NM Credit loss on BRW term loan and guarantee —



—



—



NM

—



2.55



—



NM Interest expense on ERJ 145 finance leases —



—



0.08



NM

—



—



0.26



NM Income tax expense (benefit) on adjustments, net 0.85



0.51



(0.02)



NM

2.39



1.37



(0.10)



NM Dilutive share impact 0.02



—



—



NM

—



—



—



NM Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ (1.02)



$ (8.16)



$ 4.07



NM

$ (12.35)



$ (20.57)



$ 9.37



NM

NM Not Meaningful

UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions) September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,256



$ 11,269

Short-term investments 166



414

Restricted cash 254



255

Receivables, less allowance for credit losses (2021 — $70; 2020 — $78) 1,709



1,295

Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, less obsolescence allowance (2021 — $532; 2020 — $478) 955



932

Prepaid expenses and other 717



635

Total current assets 23,057



14,800









Total operating property and equipment, net 32,128



31,466

Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,697



4,537

Other assets:





Goodwill 4,527



4,527

Intangibles, less accumulated amortization (2021 — $1,532; 2020 — $1,495) 2,815



2,838

Restricted cash 215



218

Deferred income taxes 519



131

Investments in affiliates and other, less allowance for credit losses (2021 — $611; 2020 — $522) 1,336



1,031

Total other assets 9,412



8,745

Total assets $ 69,294



$ 59,548









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,199



$ 1,595

Accrued salaries and benefits 2,207



1,960

Advance ticket sales 6,363



4,833

Frequent flyer deferred revenue 2,129



908

Current maturities of long-term debt 2,269



1,911

Current maturities of operating leases 569



612

Current maturities of finance leases 116



182

Other 1,083



724

Total current liabilities 16,935



12,725









Long-term liabilities and deferred credits:





Long-term debt 31,520



24,836

Long-term obligations under operating leases 5,163



4,986

Long-term obligations under finance leases 250



224

Frequent flyer deferred revenue 4,088



5,067

Pension liability 2,180



2,460

Postretirement benefit liability 961



994

Other financial liabilities from sale-leasebacks 1,406



1,140

Other 1,360



1,156

Total long-term liabilities and deferred credits 46,928



40,863

Total stockholders' equity 5,431



5,960

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 69,294



$ 59,548



UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In millions) Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 2,336



$ (1,956)









Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures, net of flight equipment purchase deposit returns (1,571)



(1,630)

Purchases of short-term and other investments (47)



(552)

Proceeds from sale of short-term and other investments 271



2,182

Other, net 23



10

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,324)



10









Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts and fees 11,098



12,730

Proceeds from equity issuance 532



1,135

Payments of long-term debt, finance leases and other financing liabilities (4,632)



(1,017)

Repurchases of common stock —



(353)

Other, net (27)



(19)

Net cash provided by financing activities 6,971



12,476

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,983



10,530

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 11,742



2,868

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 19,725



$ 13,398









Investing and Financing Activities Not Affecting Cash:





Property and equipment acquired through the issuance of debt, finance leases and other $ 801



$ 1,513

Lease modifications and lease conversions 111



503

Right-of-use assets acquired through operating leases 627



64

Notes receivable and warrants received for entering into aircraft and other ancillary business agreements 129



—











UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. NOTES (UNAUDITED)

Special charges (credits) and unrealized (gains) and losses on investments, net include the following:





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating :















CARES Act grant

$ (1,132)



$ (1,494)



$ (4,021)



$ (3,083)

Impairment of assets

46



38



105



168

Severance and benefit costs

5



350



433



413

(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charges

(17)



25



60



35

Total operating special charges (credits)

(1,098)



(1,081)



(3,423)



(2,467)



















Nonoperating :















Nonoperating unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

34



(15)



(91)



295

Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees

(12)



—



50



—

Nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses

—



415



46



646

Nonoperating credit loss on BRW Aviation Holding LLC and BRW Aviation LLC ("BRW") term loan and related guarantee

—



—



—



697

Total nonoperating special charges and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

22



400



5



1,638

Total operating and nonoperating special charges (credits) and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net

(1,076)



(681)



(3,418)



(829)

Income tax expense, net of valuation allowance

274



148



768



375

Total operating and non-operating special charges (credits) and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, net of income taxes

$ (802)



$ (533)



$ (2,650)



$ (454)



CARES Act grant : During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company received approximately $5.8 billion in funding pursuant to Payroll Support Program agreements under the CARES Act (the "PSP2 Agreement" and the "PSP3 Agreement"), which included an approximately $1.7 billion unsecured loan. The company recorded $1.1 billion and $4.0 billion as grant income in Special charges (credits) during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively. The company also recorded $99 million for warrants issued to Treasury as part of the PSP2 Agreement and PSP3 Agreement, within stockholders' equity, as an offset to the grant income in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company received approximately $5.1 billion in funding pursuant to the first Payroll Support Program under the CARES Act, which consisted of a $3.6 billion grant and a $1.5 billion unsecured loan. The company recognized $3.1 billion of the grant as a credit to Special charges (credits) and $66 million in warrants issued to Treasury, within stockholders' equity, as an offset to the grant income.

Impairment of assets : During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the company recorded $46 million of impairment charges for nine Airbus A319 aircraft and 13 Boeing 737-700 airframes as a result of current market conditions for used aircraft. These aircraft are all considered held for sale and classified as part of other assets. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, in addition to the third quarter impairments described above, the company recorded impairment charges of $59 million for 64 Embraer EMB 145LR aircraft and related spare engines that United retired from its regional fleet.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company recorded an impairment charge of $38 million of the right-of-use asset associated with the embedded aircraft lease in one of our capacity purchase agreements. Also, during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company recorded impairment charges of $130 million for its China routes which were primarily caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's subsequent suspension of flights to China and a further delay in the expected return of full capacity to the China markets.

Severance and benefit costs : During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company recorded charges of $5 million and $433 million, respectively, related to pay continuation and benefits-related costs provided to employees who chose to voluntarily separate from the company. The company offered, based on employee group, age and completed years of service, pay continuation, health care coverage, and travel benefits. Approximately 4,500 employees elected to voluntarily separate from the company.

In 2020, the company enacted a workforce reduction as part of the company's strategic realignment of its business and new organizational structure as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's operations and cost structure. The company recorded $350 million and $413 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, related to the workforce reduction and voluntary plans for employee severance, pay continuance from voluntary retirements, and benefits-related costs.

(Gains) losses on sale of assets and other special charge s : During the three months ended September 30, 2021, the company recorded net gains of $17 million primarily related to gains on aircraft sale-leaseback transactions and aircraft component manufacturer credits. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company recorded net charges of $60 million primarily related to incentives for its employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and the termination of the lease associated with three floors of its headquarters at the Willis Tower in Chicago partially offset by the third quarter's gains.

Nonoperating unrealized gains and losses on investments, net: During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company recorded losses of $34 million and gains of $91 million, respectively, primarily for the change in the market value of its investment in equity securities.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company recorded gains of $15 million and losses of $271 million, respectively, primarily for the change in the market value of its investment in equity securities. Also during the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company recorded a loss of $24 million for the decrease in fair value of the Avianca Holdings S.A.("AVH") share call options, AVH share appreciation rights, and AVH share-based upside sharing agreement that United obtained as part of the BRW Term Loan (as defined below) and related agreements with Kingsland Holdings.

Nonoperating debt extinguishment and modification fees : During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company recorded $50 million of charges for fees and discounts related to the issuance of new debt and the prepayment of certain debt agreements.

Nonoperating special termination benefits and settlement losses: During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as part of the first quarter voluntary separation programs, the company recorded $46 million of special termination benefits in the form of additional subsidies for retiree medical costs for certain U.S.-based front-line employees. The subsidies were in the form of a one-time contribution to a notional Retiree Health Account of $125,000 for full-time employees and $75,000 for part-time employees.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company recorded $415 million and $646 million, respectively, of settlement losses related to the company's primary defined benefit pension plans covering certain U.S. non-pilot employees, and special termination benefits offered under voluntary separation programs to certain front-line U.S. based employees participating in the non-pilot defined benefit pension plan and postretirement medical programs.

Nonoperating credit loss on BRW term loan and related guarantee : During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the company recorded a $697 million expected credit loss allowance for the company's Term Loan Agreement (the "BRW Term Loan"), with, among others, BRW Aviation Holding LLC and BRW Aviation LLC, and the related guarantee. BRW's equity and BRW's holdings of AVH equity are secured as a pledge under the BRW Term Loan, which is currently in default.

Effective tax rate:

The company's effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were 21.6% and 23.0%, respectively. The effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were 21.1% and 19.8%, respectively. The provision for income taxes is based on the estimated annual effective tax rate which represents a blend of federal, state and foreign taxes and includes the impact of certain nondeductible items. The effective tax rate was impacted by $52 million of additional valuation allowance related to unrealized capital losses for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and by $27 million of valuation allowance release related to unrealized capital gains and state attributes for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were impacted by $27 million and $157 million, respectively, of changes in valuation allowance related to unrealized capital losses.

