Award-Winning BCEN Emergency Nursing Learning Platform Triples CE Courses, Debuts Games at One-Year Mark

New Video Shows How BCEN Learn's Interactive Technology Boosts Nurse Learning and Knowledge Retention

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New video released by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN) highlights how interactive technology on its award-winning BCEN Learn all-in-one continuing education platform boosts emergency nursing learning and knowledge retention.

Since the official launch one year ago today, the BCEN Learn platform:

Just debuted gamification with two unlimited multi-player games.

Tripled the number of CE courses.

Added 12 free-CEU webinars and 26 podcast episodes.

Earned three 2021 bronze Brandon Hall Group Awards for Best Advance in Creation of a Learning Strategy, Best Advance in Content Development and Best Learning Team.

New courses and webinars are introduced monthly, new BCEN & Friends podcast episodes air every other Tuesday, and leaderboards for the brand new CEN Showdown and TCRN Showdown games are featured on the BCEN Learn Games page.

"Emergency nurses asked for more specialty-specific content to help maintain and advance their expertise, and BCEN Learn delivers high-quality, interactive and engaging learning experiences, any time and anywhere they are," said BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC.

Among the interactive technologies used in BCEN Learn CE courses (see video) are:

Hot spots and flip cards.

Learner-driven interactive patient and clinical scenarios.

Process interactives that build critical thinking skills.

Custom diagrams and real-life photos and videos.

Frequent knowledge checks including rationales for answers to reinforce learning and retention.

Downloadable and printable job aids accompany most courses for on-the-job reference. Nurses may revisit any course as often as they like for one year after purchase.

Designed by nurse subject matter experts, BCEN Learn content offers:

Advanced learning for specialty certified emergency, trauma and transport RNs.

Core and "hot topic" clinical and leadership professional development opportunities for nurses at every experience level.

Emergency nursing career preparation for recent graduates and any nurse aspiring to work in the ED.

The most popular CE courses to date focus on cardiac care, COVID-relevant topics such as ventilator management, and general trauma concepts. Newer titles address human trafficking, pediatric emergency airway management, hypertension, and head, abdominal, chest and obstetrical traumas. Leadership topics include employee engagement and revenue cycle basics. New respiratory, cardiac, pediatric, and trauma course bundles offer learners a 25% discount.

"BCEN Learn courses are designed to equip nurses with the knowledge they need for every patient that comes under their care," added Schumaker.

According to customer feedback, nurses holding BCEN credentials particularly appreciate that BCEN Learn automatically records contact hours earned in their account, making their progress toward recertification seamless and easy to track.

Over 41,000 RNs hold BCEN's Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN), over 5,500 hold the Certified Pediatric Emergency Nurse (CPEN), over 6,600 hold the Trauma Certified Registered Nurse (TCRN), over 5,000 hold the Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN), and nearly 350 nurses practicing critical care ground transport hold the Certified Transport Registered Nurse (CTRN), BCEN's fastest growing specialty certification.

About BCEN

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust national board certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Nearly 59,000 BCEN credentials are held by RNs who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN supports lifelong learning through the BCEN Learn all-in-one continuing education platform. Learn more at bcen.org.

