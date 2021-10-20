Genpact Named to Fortune's 'Change the World' List of Innovative Companies Driving Social Impact Recognition reflects Genpact's role in catalyzing the private sector as a force for good, bringing together academics, scientists, organizations, and businesses to help reopen the US economy faster with rapid COVID-19 workplace testing

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced today that it has been named to Fortune's "Change the World" list, which honors companies that are helping to address society's unmet needs. Genpact was specifically cited for its role in founding the US Rapid Action Consortium, which brings together leading scientists, academics and organizations to help companies navigate the complexities of implementing and operating COVID-19 testing programs at scale to help businesses across the country – large and small – create safer workplaces and communities.

In determining this year's winners, Fortune looked at companies that have had a positive social impact through activities that are part of their core business strategy. This includes measurable social impact, business results, and how innovative a company's efforts are relative to others in its industry. Fortune highlighted the work of the Consortium in its award citation, recognizing the challenges that exist in restarting US businesses.

"Fortune's annual Change the World list celebrates companies that make measurable progress addressing pressing social problems, something that has never been more critical or more needed in today's incredibly complex global environment," said Alan Murray, CEO, Fortune. "The list reflects the growing corporate commitment to stakeholder capitalism, with Genpact and all of these named companies leading the way in combining purpose and profit—the best way to assure such programs are sustainable."

Genpact founded the US Rapid Action Consortium with the Creative Destruction Lab Rapid Screening Consortium (CDL RSC) in Canada, and the COVID Collaborative. Together, these partners leverage thousands of hours of research, vast quantities of data, and insights to make available, as a public good, essential screening protocols that are scalable and can be leveraged by most types of organizations. Staying true to its purpose, "the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people," Genpact is using its digital and process expertise in solving complex business challenges for global organizations to help US companies safely return their employees to on-site work environments.

The US Rapid Action Consortium is an expansion of successful work done in Canada by the CDL RSC, of which Genpact also is a founding member. Between the US Rapid Action Consortium and the CDL RSC, Consortium member companies have administered more than 630,000 tests across more than 900 locations. Across locations, the rapid testing program has detected more than 500 asymptomatic individuals, preventing over 22,000 secondary infections from occurring.

"The Consortium was founded on the belief that the private sector is and must be a powerful force for progress in combatting the pandemic," said Stacy Simpson, global leader of corporate responsibility, diversity, equity, and inclusion, Genpact, and founder and co-chair, US Rapid Action Consortium. "We're extremely proud that Fortune has recognized the mission and progress of the Rapid Action Consortium. In addition to being a global health crisis, COVID-19 is also an information problem of the size and scale the world has never seen before. As with any complex information problem, the solution requires intelligent use of data and technology, and the right parties to come together to collectively learn, innovate, and rapidly iterate to create impact."

Companies interested in learning more about joining the US Rapid Action Consortium may visit its website here. Fortune's "Change the World" list can be found here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About the COVID Collaborative

COVID Collaborative, a project of UNITE, is a national assembly of experts, leaders and institutions in health, education and the economy and associations representing the diversity of the country to turn the tide on the pandemic by supporting federal, state and local COVID-19 response efforts.



The COVID Collaborative is co-chaired by former Governor and U.S. Senator Dirk Kempthorne (R-ID) and former Governor Deval Patrick (D-MA) and led by CEO John Bridgeland. COVID Collaborative includes expertise from across Republican and Democratic administrations at the federal, state and local levels, including former FDA commissioners, CDC directors, and U.S. surgeon generals; former U.S. secretaries of Education, Homeland Security and Health and Human Services; leading public health experts and institutions that span the country; the Business Roundtable, National Association of Manufacturers and U.S. Chamber of Commerce; the NAACP, UnidosUS and the National Congress of American Indians; the Skoll Foundation, The Allstate Foundation and The Rockefeller Foundation; and associations representing those on the front lines, from the American Public Health Association and Association of State and Territorial Health Officials to the Council of Chief State School Officers and the Council of the Great City Schools. Tim Shriver is Chairman of UNITE.



To learn more, visit www.CovidCollaborative.us, and follow the COVID Collaborative on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the CDL Rapid Screening Consortium

The CDL Rapid Screening Consortium (CDL RSC) is a private-led, not-for-profit initiative formed in August 2020 with the goal of establishing a robust rapid screening system and operational implementation strategy to be delivered as a public good to Canada and then the world. The Consortium is led by Creative Destruction Lab. This is an unprecedented collaboration among businesses, researchers, and government working together on a singular public-interest objective. Learn more about CDL RSC at https://www.cdlrapidscreeningconsortium.com

