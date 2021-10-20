Coming to Gillette: U-Haul Developing Land for New Store by 2023

GILLETTE, Wyo., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new U-Haul® retail, moving and self-storage facility is coming to an undeveloped site at 1125 Boxelder Road in Gillette.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gillette is scheduled for completion by 2023. Plans call for an attractive three-story structure encompassing more than 100,000 square feet. The store will offer 700-plus indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points.

"Our closest U-Haul-owned and -operated facility to Gillette is over 100 miles away in Casper," said Paul Johnson, U-Haul Company of Wyoming president. "Opening a convenient self-move facility with state-of-the-art storage is important to meet customer demand. There is insufficient high-quality storage in this region. We hope to change that with a beautiful store that will make the city and local residents proud."

There is currently a temporary retail showroom with boxes and moving supplies, U-Haul truck and trailer sharing, and more. U-Haul acquired the property on July 23.

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gillette at (307) 696-2054. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Once the facility is completed, customers will have access to U-Box® portable storage containers, outdoor drive-up storage and covered RV and vehicle parking. The current network of U-Haul neighborhood dealers will also continue to serve the Gillette community's moving needs.

"The Gillette community has doubled in size over the last decade," Johnson said. "Housing prices in Gillette are reasonable, so the area is attractive. People will always need residential mobility, and that's where U-Haul comes in. We look forward to expanding our services in northeast Wyoming."

When construction nears completion, Johnson will look to hire staff locally to promote job growth within the Gillette community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

