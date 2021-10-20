Pajar Canada Opens New Flagship Store in New York City Family-Owned Outdoor Apparel & Footwear Brand Takes Adventurous Step into the U.S. with Brick-and-Mortar Location Launch

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pajar, a Canadian, five-generation, family-owned fashion brand known for its signature footwear and outerwear, is excited to announce today the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar retail store location in the U.S.

Located in the heart of New York City's iconic fashion and shopping scene, Pajar will open its doors to the 2500 square-foot 114 Wooster Street, SoHo store, featuring roughly 300 footwear, apparel and accessory styles at any given time. The new flagship store location will further expand the brand's global presence and offer consumers an interactive, immersive and an in-person brand experience, encouraging all to get out and enjoy the great outdoors and urban landscapes.

Born in Montreal in 1963, for 58 years Pajar has been known for its signature footwear and outerwear collection inspired by its rich Canadian heritage. Fusing innovative technology and the latest in high-end designs, Pajar's performance collections are crafted in the finest waterproof leathers and textiles, blending modern industrial design with old world craftsmanship. Now unveiling its first U.S retail location, Pajar continues to expand its consumer base and elevate the outdoor apparel and footwear industry.

"During a time when many retailers are pivoting from traditional storefronts and focusing on e-commerce models, Pajar Canada is seizing the opportunity to provide an elevated retail experience for outdoor and urban adventurers as well as fashion enthusiasts alike," said Jacques Golbert, CEO of Pajar. "We're so excited to open our first flagship location in SoHo to showcase the entirety of our Lifestyle collections to the global community."

Pajar's seminal New York City retail store will feature exclusive amenities such as a private VIP lounge, innovative visual displays and more to offer consumers an intimate experience with the brand's Canadian roots. The exciting new location will also feature a wide variety of Pajar's signature footwear, outerwear, accessories, and latest product offerings including the Fall 2021 collection.

To kick off the Pajar grand opening, the brand invites the local NYC community to attend the official grand opening and ribbon cutting event on the evening of Wednesday, October 20th to experience everything it has to offer.

MORE DETAILS:

WHAT: Pajar SoHo Store Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Event

WHEN: Wednesday, October 20th at 7:00 PM

WHERE: 114 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10012

WHO: Pajar Executives & Family Members

For additional information about Pajar and the new store opening, visit and shop us.pajar.com and follow @PajarCanada on Instagram and Facebook and @PajarOuterwear on Twitter.

About Pajar

Pajar Canada is a fifth-generation family shoe business founded in 1963. Based in Montreal, Quebec. Pajar specializes in manufacturing, wholesale, and retail of Performance Fashion Footwear and Outerwear through extensive knowledge and expertise acquired through a rich handcrafted shoemaking history. Pajar has evolved into a worldwide leader in the design and manufacturing of performance fashion footwear, outerwear, and accessories, providing the ultimate in performance and comfort with a collection expertly crafted by our artisans in the finest waterproof leather and textile; blending modern industrial design with old world craftsmanship. Shop the latest collections by visiting us.pajar.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pajar