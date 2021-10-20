Quantum New Energy is recognized as one of Houston's Most Innovative Companies

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum New Energy has been recognized as one of the 20 most innovative companies by the Houston Business Journal. This award is in recognition of Quantum New Energy's work integrating Climate Technology and Sustainability Inclusion.

Realizing the full potential of the energy transition requires the convergence of environmental, social, and governance elements. While there is a great focus on the technical component of carbon reduction, the people and systems elements required for full societal participation receive less emphasis.

"Fighting climate change requires everyone to do their part. At Quantum New Energy, we have the unwavering belief that each and every person counts. We are doing our part to advance equity and inclusion across clean energy and sustainability," says, Patricia Vega, Founder & CEO of Quantum New Energy.

"We are focused on being a good community partner, harnessing data to unleash the collective power of society to achieve Net Zero. We do this by providing inclusive access to easy-to-use tools that help everyone make climate action their superpower."

Quantum New Energy is a Houston-based climate-tech company offering carbon reduction and ESG solutions. Its data-to-knowledge platform, EnerWisely, is a one-stop solution to help households and businesses in every step of the decarbonization journey.

EnerWisely helps organizations develop strategies, engage employees and communities, set baselines, track reduction, and report progress. Individuals can also benefit from EnerWisely to understand their environmental impact and energy efficiency, along with their power choices. Empowered with this knowledge, everyone can make climate-conscious decisions that reduce carbon and save money.

EnerWisely is an Energy Star Partner, since launching on Earth Day last year, Quantum New Energy has provided 100% online free energy assessment and personalized savings roadmaps to thousands of Texas households regardless of their ability to pay.

