Survey: 62% of Women Would Rather Spend a Friday Night With a New Book Than on a Date

WINTER PARK, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent national survey revealed intriguing insights into the reading and dating patterns of Americans and the fascinating similarities between them. More than 60% of women would rather spend a Friday night with a new book than on a date. Interestingly, respondents also described reading in nearly identical terms as they do dating. Booky Call, a new app available in Apple and Google Play , is the perfect solution for those dating and reading woes.

Booky Call is a free book discovery platform that couples the best of dating and book recommendation apps. It offers a fun and engaging alternative for those who enjoy the functionality of dating apps but want to swipe left on the dating scene to, instead, cozy up with a good book.

"Boo," the app's matchmaker, showcases innovative book synopses in the form of "dating profiles" and provides potential book matches based on the likes, dislikes and preferences the reader sets in their profile. As with dating apps, users swipe to the right or left on each book, depending on the level of interest. Once the reader and the book match, they'll be given options to "book up" with the read through audiobook, physical copy or digital platforms.

"The publishing industry needs to catch up to how people choose to connect in today's world," said Brant Menswar, CEO of Booky Call. "We are using the same approach that is responsible for almost 25% of marriages these days. If it works for finding the love of your life, why not find an amazing book? In fact, all the 'good ones' are still available!"

Booky Call, which launched just in time for October's National Book Month, is growing by the thousands daily and has already garnered tens of thousands of swipes within the app, further confirming that people have been craving an alternative to not only dating apps, but also traditional book review sites that are plagued with review bombing and ads.

With more than 1,000 books in the app's library, Booky Call has something to offer every reader – from the classics and bestsellers to the more hot and heavy. And what better time to "book up" than National Book Month?

